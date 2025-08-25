FSU Get Back at Kalen DeBoer by Using Alabama Duo Who Left With Nick Saban Against Him

The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a massive season opener that has fans buzzing. They are ready to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30. Though Alabama, under Kalen DeBoer, comes in as a strong 13.5-point favorite and boasts a solid mix of weapons and a fearsome pass rush, Florida State will leverage every tool in its arsenal. That also includes two former Tide players, to test the Crimson Tide’s mettle. Both these players bring valuable inside knowledge of Alabama’s style and mindset, adding spice to the showdown.

RB Roydell Williams and DB Earl Little Jr. are now donning the garnet and gold of Florida State, ready to make their former team sweat, a Bama fan account shared on X. The offense looks fairly settled, led by senior quarterback Thomas Castellanos, taking the reins under center. But the spotlight might just be on the running back Williams. He was a redshirt senior and former Alabama player who is set to share snaps with Gavin Sawchuk. On the other hand, Little Jr., another ex-Bama player, anchors the rover safety spot with a reputation for football smarts and solid tackling ability.

Additionally, the special teams will also get attention, as Williams doubles as the kick returner. This shows FSU’s plan to leverage speed and toughness in multiple phases. Williams spent four solid seasons with the Crimson Tide playing under Nick Saban before he announced his transfer to FSU last year. It’s the same time when Saban retired, and Kalen DeBoer sat at the helm. Williams appeared in 45 games and rushed for a total of 1,165 yards on 234 carries, averaging a respectable 5.0 yards per carry. During his last season with Alabama, he hit his stride as a starting running back. He carried the ball 111 times for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Notably, he played a key role in important games like the SEC Championship against Georgia, where he rushed 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His experience in Alabama’s tough, physical, and high-pressure environment makes him a seasoned and confident back. And now, as a Seminole, these skills and his SEC knowledge are his weapons as he aims to make a big impact with Florida State. And even Norvell raved about him. “I’m very excited about Roydell and his playmaking capabilities joining our backfield this year,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the signing. On the other hand, Little Jr. is also ready to make his mark as a leader in Florida State’s secondary. He left Alabama almost the same time that Williams entered the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over two seasons under Saban, he played in 11 games and logged a couple of tackles. His role was mostly as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as he worked to get acclimated to SEC competition. Lastly, injuries slowed him down, limiting his playing time early on. At Alabama, he got a taste of championship-caliber football and learned from some of the best defensive minds in college football.

AD

When asked about his feelings on the Alabama matchup, Little had a candid reaction to it. “We look at is any other game,” Little said. “I feel like the game is just practice with spectators surrounding us. So, we’re gonna approach it the same as any other week. We’re just gonna have to do what we have to do — go play football. There ain’t nothing to it.” Both Williams and Little Jr. are emblematic of the Seminoles’ fresh start. They are players with SEC pedigree and hunger to prove themselves.

Alabama opens as heavy favorite

The early odds and predictions for the Alabama vs. Florida State season opener are shaping up to be a major nail-biter. And that’s because Alabama firmly is in the driver’s seat. Alabama opens as a hefty 13.5-point favorite. Many sportsbooks are adjusting the spread to that number after initially starting closer to 11.5 or 12.5. The total points line sits right around 50 to 50.5. That suggests a moderately scoring game. The Crimson Tide, coming off a bit of a down year by their standards with a 9-4 record, is still seen as a powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many bettors gave Alabama their money early on, with 65% backing the Tide to comfortably cover the spread. The Tide’s offense, led by young quarterback Ty Simpson, is still a question mark. He is still settling into his new role, but the defense is expected to clamp down hard on the Seminoles. And as for Florida State, the outlook is cautious. After a disastrous 2-10 season last year, the Seminoles face a steep climb. And they are pegged as underdogs with a +13.5 spread.

Many see this game as a chance to gauge just how much FSU’s offseason improvements and transfers will pay off. Most predictions foresee Alabama cruising to a comfortable win, often cited around a 32 to 19 or 33 to 17 final score range. The Seminoles’ offensive struggles last year, combined with Alabama’s top-10 scoring defense, make it tough to see Florida State moving the ball effectively. Still, season openers always have a flair for surprises, and FSU’s fresh faces and new coordinators might keep things interesting.