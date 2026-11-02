FSU Grad Turned Analyst Calls in Sick For First Time in 35 Years After Mike Norvell’s Firing

Mike Norvell’s firing has sent Florida State into another coaching crisis, and one longtime Seminoles voice is apparently ready to call it quits for a day. FSU graduate and 1010 XL/92.5 FM radio analyst Rick Ballou didn’t bother hiding his frustration.

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Instead, he joked about breaking a 35-year streak of never calling in sick, blaming Norvell for a hangover bad enough to keep him off the air.

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“Calling in sick tomorrow for the first time in 35 years. A booze infused, I can’t see hangover thanks to Mike Norvell,” analyst Rick Ballou wrote on X on November 2.

Ballou’s tongue-in-cheek post used humor to express his frustration over the coaching change. His reaction came after Florida State’s latest setback, a 36-24 loss to Clemson that left the Seminoles at 3-5 for the season.

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For a program with Florida State’s history, another disappointing season has been difficult to take. The Seminoles entered the year hoping to put their recent struggles behind them, but the loss to Clemson added to the pressure surrounding Norvell. The school ultimately decided it was time to make a change.

Ballou’s post also reflected the feelings of a fanbase that has spent the last few seasons waiting for the program to return to its previous level.

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Norvell’s time in Tallahassee included some memorable highs, but the results over the last two seasons had become a major concern.

The coach finished his Florida State tenure with a 41-39 record. His biggest achievement came in 2023, when he led the Seminoles to an undefeated 13-0 regular season. Despite that run, Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff, becoming one of the most discussed teams in the country that year.

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The seasons that followed were far more difficult. Florida State went 2-10 in 2024 and finished 2025 with a 5-7 record. The Seminoles entered 2026 hoping to show signs of progress, but their 3-5 start and loss to Clemson left little room for optimism around the program’s direction.

With Norvell now gone, Florida State has turned to Rick Stockstill as its interim head coach while it works through the next steps. The changes have also reached the coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive backs coach Evan Cooper being dismissed. Ernie Sims has taken over as the interim defensive coordinator.

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The program now faces the challenge of getting through the remainder of the season while preparing for a new chapter.

Moving on from a head coach also brings a significant financial decision, especially when a contract still has several years remaining.

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Norvell’s departure is expected to leave Florida State with a buyout in the range of $47 million to $50 million, although the final amount may be affected by offsets and other contract details.

That figure adds another layer to the decision. Florida State is not only changing its coaching staff but also preparing for the financial responsibilities that come with ending Norvell’s tenure before his contract expires.

Athletic director Michael Alford and the university now have the task of finding the right direction for the program while managing the cost of the move. As the search for a permanent head coach takes shape, the focus will be on rebuilding a team that has struggled to find consistency since its remarkable 2023 season.

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For Ballou, though, the immediate reaction was much simpler. After 35 years without calling in sick, Norvell’s firing had him joking about taking a day away from the microphone. His post captured the frustration surrounding Florida State’s latest coaching change as the Seminoles begin another search for a way back to winning football.