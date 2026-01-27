FSU Insider Names Next QB1 as Mike Norvell Navigates Problem He Dodged for 5 Years

Mike Norvell hosted multiple QBs from the portal right away after QB Thomas Castellanos was refused an additional year of eligibility. Now, the Seminoles head into a three-man race between Ashton Daniels, JUCO standout Malachi Marshall, and returning second-year signal-caller Kevin Sperry, giving FSU its first true QB1 battle since 2021.

All signs point toward QB Ashton Daniels. “I do think he’s the leader in the clubhouse,” Richie said on the January 26 episode of FSU Football: Double Fries No Slaw, pointing to the blunt reality: “If you were to pull all of Florida State media, they would have him pegged as the starter if you had to give an answer today… If I had the gun to my head today, I’d say he’s your starter.”

Daniels enters his fifth college season with starts across three years at Stanford and Auburn, bringing 4,783 career passing yards and 1,401 rushing yards with 35 total touchdowns. He’s only a 60.2% career passer, and interceptions have been quite an issue.

“He’s been inconsistent, his decision-making has not been great,” and “completion percentage and turnovers have not been his best friend,” TJ said. But there is surely plenty of room for development. “He brings a little bit more experience, a little bit more leadership… he’s played in some big games,” and his mobility fits perfectly because “obviously the dual threat is something that does probably fit what Gus wants to do.”

Daniels ended Auburn’s season with back-to-back explosive performances against Vanderbilt and Alabama, showing exactly why FSU locked him in.

As TJ said, “For the first time since 2021, I think Florida State has a QB battle going on.” Instead of one locked-in QB, the Seminoles now have a true “three-headed race for this starting QB spot,” with hopes it turns into a “three-headed monster.” It’s been a long time since Norvell had found himself in such a situation.

Beyond Daniels, JUCO star Malachi Marshall makes his way to FSU after leading Iowa Western to a national championship while throwing for 2,750 yards and 33 touchdowns. Meanwhile, FCS transfer Dean DeNobile brings three years of starting experience from Lafayette. Kevin Sperry is returning for his second season, giving him a bit of stability inside the system after completing 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in limited play last season.

“I think it is great for Florida State to have a QB battle and not just have a guy number one that you are putting everything into this season,” TJ said. “You can really see who is going to give you the best option to get the most wins this season.”

With Norvell entering a pivotal year after a disappointing 5-7 season, nobody expects an early announcement. As Richie said, “If I’m Mike Norvell, I’m not announcing a starter until the week of the game or maybe the day of the first game… hold your cards.”

And while Marshall and Sperry generate speculation about the QB1 spot, Daniels remains the early favorite in the wide-open QB race.

FSU makes an early move for a 2027 QB

The Seminoles hosted three-star 2027 QB Derrick Baker on Junior Day in Tallahassee this weekend. The coaches are obviously not slowing down with stacking future talent in the QB room, even if FSU already has components in place with Kevin Sperry, Jaden O’Neal, and Malachi Marshall. After spending a lot of time with Mike Norvell and QB coach Austin Tucker, Baker was pretty impressed.

FSU offered Baker back in May 2025, and after making multiple trips to campus, including last fall’s Virginia Tech game, FSU tops his list of schools.

“FSU is definitely at the top of the list,” Baker said. “They’re a school I’ve been to a lot of times and been able to build the most relationships with – especially Norvell. I’ve seen him the most out of any of the head coaches I’ve been around. That’s a strong relationship right there.”

His latest visit marked his first since Tucker took over as QB coach, and Baker said the hands-on football side stood out.

“It was phenomenal,” Baker said. “Getting to see Coach Tucker here, I know the last time I came, Coach Tokarz was here. Really getting to sit down with Coach Tucker and go on the whiteboard and really get to break down some of the stuff they run – their fundamentals. It really gave me a deeper insight of what this whole program is about.”

Baker is ranked No. 534 overall and the No. 36 QB in the 247Sports Composite. He is coming off a big 2025 JUCO season where he threw for 2,750 yards on a 63% completion rate with 33 touchdowns against eight interceptions while adding another 120 rushing yards and three scores.

FSU knows exactly how important this position is, and they’re making sure no stone is left unturned in finding their next QB.