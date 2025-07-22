FSU Keeps Hope Alive With Top 2026 Recruit After Early Decommitment Despite SEC Suitor Emerging

FSU has made its intentions clear—they’re laser-focused on landing top talent for 2026 class. And one name rising to the top of their board? 4-star RB Carsyn Baker, currently committed to Florida. However, the Seminoles left a strong early impression, thanks to tight relationships with OC Gus Malzahn, RB coach David Johnson, and HC Mike Norvell. On top of that, behind the scenes, Baker’s family reportedly came away impressed after spring and summer visits to Tallahassee—before the Gators edged ahead. So, while Baker hasn’t confirmed any additional visits, FSU isn’t letting up. But is there a chance for a flip?

Okay, if the offense delivers this fall, the momentum could shift. Adding to the intrigue: his teammate, four-star TE Xavier Tiller, is already locked in with the ‘Noles and is expected to stay in Baker’s ear all season. But that’s not all—FSU isn’t giving up on another top 2026 running back just yet. Yes, despite an early decommitment, the Seminoles are still in the hunt for four-star RB Amari Thomas. So why the continued optimism?

On July 21, Warchant.com’s Michael Langston dropped a key update: Despite Thomas’ decommitment, sources say the Seminoles are still pushing. Although Thomas is keeping his options open, he’s in full evaluation mode and plans to watch closely as the season unfolds. As of now, if FSU shines on the field, they could climb back into the picture. After all, losing a top target before the season even begins is never ideal. So, is Thomas’s potential that big?

Okay, Blountstown High School’s Amari Thomas has been nothing short of electric. The dynamic back has piled up over 3,100 rushing yards and 56 TDs in just two seasons. However, his junior year alone was a jaw-dropper — in just 10 games, Thomas racked up 1,880 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per carry. Given that he’s a true home-run hitter every time he touches the ball, so losing him would be a major setback. But Michael Langston’s analysis gives a clear glimpse into what’s next at RB.

If Amari Thomas slips away for good, FSU isn’t hitting the panic button just yet. According to Michael Langston, the Seminoles are playing the long game at running back. “I don’t think this will be a fast process for FSU,” he said. While taking two backs isn’t off the table, the current priority is quality over quantity. “Florida State isn’t going to force it and fill the spot for the sake of filling the spot,” added Langston. So, the next commit has to be an impact player. That means unless a top-tier name like Jae Lamar or Baker jumps in, expect FSU to stay patient and wait for the right fit. But why won’t landing Thomas be an easy task? It’s simple — an SEC team is already trending for Amari Thomas. And if their pitch lands, FSU could be out of the picture for good.

Who else is chasing Amari Thomas besides FSU?

It looks like South Carolina has flipped the script on FSU. After years of watching the Seminoles pull talent from Columbia — names like Jammie Robinson, Keir Thomas, and Jaheim Bell — the Gamecocks may finally be getting some payback. And this time, it’s four-star RB Amari Thomas. Because the former FSU commit has been trending hard toward South Carolina over the past week. And to top it off?

All signs point to the Gamecocks winning this battle when Thomas makes his official announcement in August. As of July 18, Rivals analysts Steve Wiltfong and John Garcia Jr. have both logged expert predictions for South Carolina to land Thomas. Okay, South Carolina is sitting at No. 24 in the national recruiting rankings, per 247Sports. But a commitment from Amari Thomas could give the Gamecocks a major boost—potentially pushing them into the Top 20. Impressive!

Now, the question is—can South Carolina get its revenge on FSU and seal the deal with Amari Thomas, adding another weapon to their already loaded running back room while Rahsul Faison’s fate hangs in balance.