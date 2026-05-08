FSU Legend Calls Out Mike Norvell’s Negligence as Son Linked to SEC Program

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to the son of program legend Antonio Cromartie last year. However, Julian Cromartie is yet to make a decision and has continued his visits to other programs, with an SEC team emerging as the favorite to land his commitment. And as fans keep pushing the idea of Florida State on him, his father has now exposed Mike Norvell and the school’s mistreatment of the prospect.

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NFL legend Antonio Cromartie said he has no say in his son’s recruitment, adding that he is only there to guide him toward the best decision. And to finally quieten the persistent bunch of Noles fans, he emphasized that Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have not contacted his son since they offered him a scholarship last August.

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His statement followed a situation where a fan commented on his post about his son’s upcoming visit to the Clemson Tigers on May 29. The comment suggested that the 2027 class recruit looked better in the Seminoles’ garnet and gold than in the Tigers’ orange, which was used in the graphic announcing his official visit.

“Yea but that color orange doesn’t look good on anyone. He will look beat at home in garnet & gold!” the comment read.

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While Antonio is not necessarily upset with how the Seminoles have handled things with his son, he is displeased with how fans are imposing their expectations on him. Florida State is one program that has featured two members of the Cromartie family.

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Before the San Diego Chargers selected Antonio with the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, he had an impressive college career at Florida State. While he missed his final season due to an ACL injury, Antonio produced enough performances in the first two seasons to earn a first-round selection. His son, Antonio Cromartie Jr., just completed his freshman year at Florida State. For clear reasons, the Noles seem like the obvious option for Julian, but the youngster is keeping his options wide open.

Julian Cromartie, a three-star wide receiver of the 2027 class, is ranked the No. 951 player in the nation, the No. 135 wide receiver, and the No. 116 player from the state of Texas. In his junior year, Cromartie caught 42 passes for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-District Honors in 13-6A.

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Per Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder had received nine offers before the Seminoles extended him an offer. Boston College Eagles, Oregon State Beavers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, and Houston Cougars are all in the mix for his commitment. However, Rivals’ prediction placed the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech, Clemson Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kentucky Wildcats as the top five teams. Of the five, Kentucky has an 88.6% chance of landing his commitment.

Florida State’s top 2027 recruit keeps options open

The Noles are currently ranked 7th in the ACC for their 2027 class. However, one of the top commits has kept his options open—a situation that may lead to his decommitment in the coming months.

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Four-star safety Mekhi Williams, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, four-star edge Anthony Cavallaro, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, three-star athlete Dayon Cooper, and three-star tight end Connor Winn are the six commits the Seminoles have in their 2027 class.

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Mekhi Williams, being a native of Florida, has been committed for over a year. Notwithstanding, the No. 196 player in the nation has scheduled visits to other schools.

“Me and Florida State are still locked in, but I’m going to keep my recruitment open and keep my options open right now,” he told Zach Blostein of Noles247.

With the uncertainty around Williams’ decision, Florida State is far from done with its 2027 class. In fact, there is so much work to be done. And, as Antonio Cramontie Sr. pointed out, the program needs to do better at building solid relationships with its prospects.