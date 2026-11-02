FSU Nation Firmly Rejects Deion Sanders as Fan Floats Coach Prime to Replace Fired Mike Norvell

From a perfect 13-0 regular season and an ACC title in 2023 to a 3-5 record and a coaching change in 2026, Florida State’s fall has left the program searching for answers. But as the Seminoles look for Mike Norvell’s successor, one familiar name has already sparked debate among fans.

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Following Mike Norvell’s dismissal, Deion Sanders has emerged as a name being floated for Florida State’s vacant head coaching position.

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An X user, GUCCE, who is also a Colorado fan, shared a screenshot, suggesting that Coach Prime should be the program’s first and only choice to take over in Tallahassee. The suggestion comes as Florida State prepares to begin its search for a permanent head coach, with Rick Stockstill appointed interim head coach.

“If FSU wants to get back to being FSU once again, Coach Prime has to be the first and only option as a HC. That’s just my honest opinion. With the right coaching staff, the recruits and the vibes will be back,” the screenshot said.

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Norvell’s departure ends his seven-year tenure in Tallahassee, during which he posted a 41-39 overall record. His most successful season came in 2023, when he guided Florida State to a 13-0 regular-season record and an ACC Championship. However, the program struggled to maintain that level in the following seasons, missing bowl games in both 2024 and 2025.

The Seminoles’ 3-5 record in 2026 added further pressure on the coaching staff. Following the team’s 36-24 home defeat against Clemson, Florida State decided to make an immediate leadership change. The university also confirmed that it would begin a national search for its next head coach, while Stockstill would oversee the team in the interim.

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Florida State has not announced an official list of candidates for its head coaching position. University president Richard McCullough said the next hire must understand the program’s championship tradition and be capable of managing modern roster building, recruiting, and the transfer portal.

The university has hired Parker Executive Search to lead the process. While Sanders’ past as a Seminoles player makes him a familiar name among FSU fans, GUCCE’s suggestion does not confirm any official interest from the program.

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Sanders has a direct connection to the program, having played for Florida State from 1985 to 1988. That history gives his name additional relevance as the university looks for a coach who understands the expectations surrounding the Seminoles.

At Colorado, Sanders guided the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in his debut season in 2023, improved to 9-4 in 2024, and finished 3-9 in 2025.

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However, the suggestion has not received a unanimous response from the Seminoles’ fanbase. GUCCE’s suggestion received criticism from several FSU fans, who questioned Sanders’ coaching record and his suitability for the vacant position.

“Prime can’t even put an offensive drive together 😂” one fan commented, questioning Sanders’ ability to lead an effective offense.

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“No baby! We’ve seen his record 😂😭” another fan wrote, pointing to Sanders’ coaching record as a reason for rejecting the suggestion. “He’s a terrible coach! What is in the water over there?” a third commenter wrote, directly questioning his coaching ability.

The sentiments reflect how Colorado fans currently feel about Coach Prime. The 2025 campaign was a disaster, and even this year, the Buffs are 3-5 after starting 2-0. Since Shedeur Sanders’ departure to the pros, Coach Prime has failed to find a reliable QB1. Juju Lewis was supposed to be the answer, but he was benched for Isaac Wilson.

“Why would they hire a terrible coach?” another fan asked, expressing disbelief over the possibility of Sanders taking the position.

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“This is hilarious. I’d like to see FSU become relevant again. Not get worse,” a fifth fan commented, expressing concern about the program’s future.

In all likelihood, the Noles are not going to Deion Sanders. More importantly, Coach Prime is himself on the hot seat.