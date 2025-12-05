FSU Nation Have Complete Meltdown After Mike Norvell Unceremoniously Fires Pat Surtain

Mike Norvell’s staff overhaul at Florida State is officially underway. The first casualty is a name that absolutely nobody expected to see on the chopping block. But when you start making moves, you usually don’t begin by firing one of the most respected coaches on your staff, especially a guy with the pedigree and recruiting pull of Patrick Surtain Sr. Yet that’s exactly what happened, and Florida State fans are not happy about it.

Florida State has dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Surtain, who joined the Seminoles in January 2023 after working as a defensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins, is out after three seasons in Tallahassee. The move comes as the first staff change of what’s expected to be a rocky offseason for Norvell. For a coach who helped produce two top-100 NFL Draft picks in his first year, cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones, getting let go feels like a scapegoating move more than anything else.​

Surtain was widely regarded as one of the best coaches on Norvell’s staff, both for his ability to develop talent and his credibility as a recruiter. This is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He coached his son, Patrick Surtain II, and turned him into the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain Sr. had NFL credibility, South Florida recruiting connections, and a track record of putting DBs in the league.

So why fire him? Fans are pointing fingers at the broader defensive collapse, but Surtain’s secondary wasn’t even the biggest problem. Florida State gave up a 62.5% completion percentage and 196.1 passing yards per game over the past two seasons, which isn’t great, but it’s not catastrophic either.​

The reality is that this firing feels more about optics than performance. Mike Norvell needed to demonstrate that he’s willing to make tough decisions after going 7-17 since the end of last season. And firing a high-profile name like Surtain sends a message, even if it’s the wrong one.

Now he’s gone, and Florida State fans are left wondering if Mike Norvell is actually fixing the problem or just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.​

Florida State fans erupt over Surtain’s firing

The reaction from Florida State fans has been swift, brutal, and absolutely scathing. “How the hell do you dismiss your best recruiter and developer of talent?” one fan wrote on social media. “Sh-t he’s your best coach on staff. This don’t make any sense at all. Unbelievable. He’s probably going to bring his guy TJ Rushing!! Just be on the look out. All I can say is Wow!!! Make it Make sense.”

The frustration is palpable, and it’s rooted in cold, hard facts. Surtain helped turn Renardo Green into a second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers. He turned Jarrian Jones into a third-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Azare’h Thomas into a seventh-round pick by the New York Jets. Three DBs drafted in consecutive years.

Another fan summed up the absurdity perfectly: “Holy sh– there’s no way we’re this incompetent. This is one of only 3 good coaches on the staff.” The sentiment is shared by the entire Seminole Nation because Surtain’s track record speaks for itself. “Turned Green, JJ, and AZ into NFL starters but he’s the issue,” another fan fumed. “Not his problem the line has put zero pressure on QBs the last two seasons.” That’s the crux of the problem.

When your defensive line can’t get home, opposing quarterbacks have all day to pick apart your secondary. Surtain’s DBs allowed 190.8 passing yards per game in 2025, which ranked 29th nationally. This is not great, but hardly the problem when QBs are operating from a clean pocket every snap.​

The most damning comment might be this one: “The scape goat let go’s have begun… rather than accept that the HC was the one responsible for their failures. Holy he–, he’s gonna go to a rival and remind us yearly of the incompetence our our entire admin and staff.”

That’s the nightmare scenario Florida State fans are staring down. Mike Norvell better hope he’s got a home-run replacement lined up. Because if Surtain ends up terrorizing the Seminoles from across the field in a rival uniform, this decision is going to haunt Tallahassee for years.