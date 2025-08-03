FSU News: Mike Norvell’s Assistant Confirms Their Thomas Castellanos Plan Strays Away From HC’s Original Vision

“Normally, it would be sad to laugh at a sorry program this deep into the season. But the Seminoles are still hilarious,” CBS Sports journalist Will Backus painted a picture of Mike Norvell’s disastrous 2024 season. 2-10. And it stung like a fumble in the red zone. The Seminoles had been riding high with the 2023 ACC championship win, optimism peeked through at Tallahassee, but it all came crashing down. And now Mike Norvell is desperate. Giving back to the roster, he poured in $4.5 million for program development. And now the stakes are higher than ever. It appears that Norvell has kicked things into high gear, picking up his silent-no-music-fall camp chapter straight out of Kenny Dillingham’s playbook. “I believe in what it’s going to be,” he affirmed at the ACC kickoff. So, what’s the next scoop?

So, what makes the 2025 season prep so different that it has lifted the gloom off at Florida State? Enter 2025. We are welcomed by new faces. New QB, new OC, and new DC. Gus Malzahn hits the gravel at Tallahassee, with Tony White’s D-line playbook as Thomas Castellanos takes the QB1 charge. During a discussion with the media on Noles247, a media person prodded further on Florida State’s drills.“Coach (Themsen), you have some bigger guys now with Randy and Markeston, and Landon’s got an extra year of strength and conditioning. Bryson, too. Can blocking be a strength of this group? And I know it’s early in scrimmage, but what can you see so far?

In a discussion with the press, Deputy head coach and TE coach Chris Thomsen provided fresh insights regarding the Seminoles’ strength in the upcoming season. “I think blocking will definitely be a strength; We’re going to run the football, and they’re used to, you know, they’ve been doing that all spring, and you know, similar to what we did. But I do think that group, you know, we expect them to block at a high level this year.” And the spring drills saw the grind. Both Norvell and Malzahn were pleased with the tight ends in both passing and running games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomsen continued, “And you add Amaree into that mix. He’s got Landen (So.), and Amaree (So.). Both have gotten bigger and stronger, obviously, with a year of development.” Sophomore Amaree was recruited as a defensive lineman but spent most of his rookie year as a tight end and transitioning to coach White’s 3-3-5 scheme. “So, you know, whatever role he ends up playing, we fit him in, but yeah, we got some guys that I believe can handle themselves really well in the run game.” Run game? Taking note of that, it appears that coach Mike Norvell is gearing up to change his offense, best suited to Castellanos’ strengths. So, what about the D-line? Turns out Tony White’s playbook is a hit with the Seminoles.

AD

“I think Darrell Jackson’s good in the middle. Deante McCray, coming over from Western Kentucky, was really good. James Williams was very good at Nebraska,” ACC Network’s Roddy Jones exhibited optimism on Seminoles’ D-line, coupled with Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme. Can it backfire on Kalen DeBoer’s run-heavy playbook? And mind you! Alabama has not yet decided on its QB1. But, then, what does Thomas Castellanos bring to the table?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Thomas Castellanos’ run game be a turning leaf for Mike Norvell this season?

Mike Norvell’s playbook is rooted in the gap-scheme run offense—a robust offensive line, paired with built-in misdirection and vertical shots. While the new transfer QB Thomas Castellanos brings along a new asset, which could become the Wildcard for Florida State. Yes, his arm strength will suit Norvell’s traditional approach just fine, but his raw speed, coupled with powerful throws, might be a game-changer.

Castellanos, a dual-threat QB, enters Norvell’s nest, following terrific stats. He passed for 2,248 yards, tallying 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2023, followed by 1,300 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2024. So, how will Norvell shape his offense this year? His old-school pass game or Gus Malzahn’s run game specialty?

“My guess is if you’re going to get Thomas Castellanos, then you are going to turn the reins over to Gus Malzahn and say go for it. You’re going inside the zone. You’re going outside the zone. Uh, you’re going on a quarterback run,” Roddy Jones put on CubeShow with Cole Cubelic. Well, it makes sense, doesn’t it? Deploying Castellano’s abilities as a dual-threat and fast-running pair of cleats might be the X-factor this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But for that to factor in, the O-line needs to adapt. From gap-heavy to zone-read versatility. So, is that what Coach Thomsen hinted at, stressing the blocking strength? Looking at how things are surfacing presently, if Norvell ditches his old-school style pass game, utilizing Castellanos’ speed to its fullest, it could turn around the Seminoles’ woes, which have plagued Florida State since last season.

And sit tight as Alabama goes against Florida State on August 30. Thomas Castellanos has already provided a fresh dose of firepower at Tuscaloosa. “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” he said. Let’s see how Mike Norvell’s 2025 season unwinds.