FSU OC Gus Malzahn Revisits His Past as Kalen DeBoer Receives Worrying Warning

If you don’t innovate, you adapt or get left behind. Florida State learned that the hard way after a shocking 2-10 collapse last year. So HC Mike Norvell called in his old mentor Guz Malzahn to revive an offense that has lost its way. This is the same man who once rode Cam Newton to a national title and nearly toppled FSU in the 2013 BCS Championship. This time around, he’s revisiting his career, blending old-school instincts with modern spread principles. And this week, he gave a rare glimpse into exactly how that offense is evolving.

Brandon Marcello caught up with Malzahn with a big question in an X post on August 29. “Back in the OC seat, FSU’s Gus Malzahn evolving his offense with a mix of old and new. But the philosophy will always be the same. What can we expect to see from the Seminoles offense on Saturday?” The Seminoles’ OC was on point with his response. “We still have our base core,” he said before admitting he went back to study his old Tulsa tapes like a coach reliving his greatest hits. “We went back and watched Tulsa stuff. And like, wow, why didn’t I do that? We went back to old school when I was a coordinator at Auburn. It’s been good for me, but we still got the same core philosophy.” That’s equal parts mad scientist and stubborn competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gus Malzahn promises to play fast. “We’re going to play fast, and we got to get back to playing fast,” he stressed, hammering the point with that trademark intensity. He even revisited how his philosophy shifted college football a decade ago. “We first got to Auburn in 2009, I mean, we were the only team that had a season plan,” he recalled. “Remember, everybody was griping about it, the health and safety… And now everybody’s doing it...” But things got more interesting as the coach got real with his players.

“We got to be better. We got to be faster. So that’s been one emphasis,” he said. “And, you know, Thomas, we’re going to build around his strengths. And he can do a lot of different things.” FSU QB Thomas Castellanos is the prototype Gus Malzahn loves to weaponize. A dual-threat QB who can stress defenses with both legs and arm. The coach didn’t say it outright, but you can tell that this QB is the clay he wants to mold into his next masterpiece. They’re betting on it to drag Florida State back from embarrassment to relevance. And it’s not going to just test itself. It’s sending a clear warning to Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Should Kalen DeBoer be wary of Gus Malzahn’s offense?

Two bluebloods open their 2025 campaigns Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium, and Freddie Stevenson, FSU alum and fullback, isn’t mincing words. “Listen, man, we’re Florida State, coming off a 2–10 season,” he said on the TRIALS to TRIUMPH podcast. “They understand what Coach [Mike] Norvell and the staff are building. They know what time it is. For the standard of Florida State, it doesn’t get any more embarrassing than what we went through last year.” The message was clear. Kalen DeBoer’s team can’t expect an easy night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Freddie Stevenson made one thing obvious. The Seminoles are fired up. “They’ve been hearing it all off-season,” he added. “You got guys like Thomas Castellanos coming, bringing that confidence… And I like it because when you look at the history of Alabama, they struggle with dual-threat quarterbacks.” Alabama better get the signal. FSU is coming with intensity and purpose. No. 8 Alabama enters with all the fire of a program that never forgets. Ty Simpson takes the snaps, the Tide return experience, and they remain the powerhouse everyone fears.

For Florida State, it’s redemption or ruin. Gus Malzahn’s offense and Tony White’s revamped defense face the ultimate litmus test. Execute, and the Seminoles are back in the conversation. Fail, and it’s another long climb out of last year’s collapse.