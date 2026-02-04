FSU QB Does Damage Control for Mike Norvell, Breaking Silence on Gus Malzahn News

Florida State was dealt a huge blow with the sudden retirement of its offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn. On the one hand, it left a gaping hole in the coaching staff that Mike Norvell filled by promoting Tim Harris Jr., but there’s another side to the news involving the players who came to the Seminoles with the understanding they’d play in a Malzahn offense. Auburn’s transfer, Ashton Daniels, shed light on that aspect.

“I’m very grateful to Coach Malzahn for giving me the opportunity to be here,” Ashton Daniels said on February 4 during his introductory press conference. “He’s an extremely successful coach. I think he now deserves some time to spend with his family, be a dad, and do all the things that he wants to do. So, I’m very grateful for him. But for this offense, we just keep moving.

Obviously, Coach [Mike] Norvell is going to do a great job with the guys we have on this offense. Coach [Tim] Harris is going to do a great job. I think we are on the right foot. Just the way that they’ve come into meetings, offensive meetings, and approached the mindset that we’re going to have for this season and for this offseason is really promising for this offense.”

