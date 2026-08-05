FSU QB Out of Practice After Slight Injury, Mike Norvell Gives Update

Florida State hit the field for its first live scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Tuesday night. While most players took a step toward the season opener, new quarterback Malachi Marshall stood on the sideline in street clothes after suffering a minor injury.

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Mike Norvell described JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall’s woes as a “slight” injury. The Seminoles’ head coach didn’t sound worried afterward. Norvell downplayed long-term concern after practice, indicating Marshall should return to full action next week. Even so, missed practice time in August always carries a real cost.

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Live scrimmages are where coaches test split-second decision-making under pressure. For a new quarterback trying to master a complex offense, watching from the sideline means losing critical reps that cannot be made up on a whiteboard. In fall camp, physical practice is the only true proof.

Fall camp moves fast, and Marshall was already working behind schedule. Arriving in Tallahassee later than other transfer recruits left him with ground to make up. Missing the Seminoles’ first live scrimmage creates another obstacle in his push for playing time.

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Malachi Marshall earned plenty of attention before arriving at Florida State. The 6’2 QB put together one of the best junior college seasons in the country last year, throwing for 2,750 yards and 33 touchdowns. He led Iowa Western to a 12-1 record and the NJCAA Division I national championship, where he recorded three touchdown passes in the title game.

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Before that breakout, Malachi Marshall spent two seasons at Stony Brook, giving him experience at multiple levels of college football. Still, JUCO stats don’t win QB battles inside an ACC program. And while he stood on the sideline Tuesday, sophomore Kevin Sperry kept stacking valuable reps. Sperry remains the only backup on the roster with real game experience for Florida State, and each extra rep he takes builds trust with the coaching staff during Marshall’s absence.

Sperry played a little last season, but at least he’s been there before. Three games, 12 completions on 17 throws, 194 yards, two touchdowns. Nothing huge, but those snaps matter. Coaches like knowing what they have, especially with backup QBs. Every rep Marshall misses is another rep for Sperry. Still, the bigger picture hasn’t changed. Florida State already knows who QB1 is.

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Ashton Daniels is still Mike Norvell’s QB1

Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels is still the clear-cut starter. Mike Norvell offered another positive review after Tuesday’s scrimmage.

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“I thought he did a good job,” he said. “You can tell he’s got a lot of confidence in what we’re asking him to do.”

Confidence comes easily to someone who has played 37 college games between Stanford and Auburn. Ashton Daniels threw for 4,783 career yards with 24 touchdown passes while adding another 1,397 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. That’s one reason Mike Norvell keeps backing him.

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Florida State needs that steady hand. The Seminoles have won just seven games over the last two seasons after coming within touching distance of the playoffs in 2023. Ashton Daniels gives them stability at the top of the depth chart. But what happens if he goes down? At some point during a season, the backup sometimes becomes part of the story.

Behind a clear starter, the backup battle determines team depth. Norvell expects Marshall back soon, but until he returns, every missed practice gives the rest of the quarterback room a head start.