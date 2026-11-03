FSU Students React to HC Mike Norvell Firing Despite $50M Buyout: “Better”

Florida State’s decision to fire Mike Norvell mid-season comes with a reported $50.3 million buyout, making the move a major financial commitment for the university. But while the Seminoles look to move forward under new leadership, students and alumni have shared mixed reactions to the timing of the decision.

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WCTV’s Julia Miller reported that while some believe the move is best for the team, others were surprised by the timing.

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“I’m really happy about it,” One student, a junior at FSU, supported the decision, pointing to the financial reasoning behind making the change now. “I mean, you were going to have to pay him the money regardless; might as well get him out of here now while we still have time to hopefully find a better head coach.”

Offering a similar view, FSU alumna Grace Froehle said: “I think it’s better overall. I think it’s honestly good for the team. I think the morale of the team will be better, and the earlier we can get him fired, the sooner we can start recruiting for next year.”

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However, not everyone agreed with the timing of the move. Junior Kyle Dastur said, “It’s kind of stupid, like I don’t see the reason for firing him mid-season if we didn’t fire him at the start. I don’t get what that’s going to do.”

Norvell arrived at Florida State in December 2019 following four seasons at Memphis. His first few seasons brought some progress, as the Seminoles improved from a 5-7 record in 2021 to 10-3 in 2022.

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The biggest moment of his tenure came in 2023, when Florida State finished the regular season 13-0 and won the ACC Championship. Despite that record, the team missed the College Football Playoff.

Things went in a different direction after that season. Florida State managed just two wins in 2024, finishing 2-10, and did not get back on track the following year. The Seminoles ended 2025 with a 5-7 record, missing bowl eligibility for the second straight season. Their 2026 season also failed to bring much-needed improvement, eventually putting Norvell’s job in question.

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Florida State made its decision to dismiss Norvell with a 3-5 record, following a 36-24 home loss to Clemson on October 31. The defeat extended the Seminoles’ losing streak to three games. Norvell finished his Florida State tenure with a 41-39 overall record and a 23-30 mark in conference play.

Before the 2024 season, Florida State signed an eight-year contract extension worth more than $84 million with him, to keep him under contract through 2031.

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The agreement included a provision entitling him to 85% of his remaining salary as a buyout if the university terminated his contract. According to FOX Sports, Norvell is owed approximately $50.3 million following his midseason dismissal.

The figure could have dropped to around $45.6 million had Florida State waited until after the 2026 season to make the change. The decision therefore carried a higher financial obligation, but the university chose to move on regardless.

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Florida State has made a similar midseason coaching change before. In November 2019, the university fired Willie Taggart after the Seminoles fell to a 4-5 record. The decision came with a reported buyout of approximately $17 million, despite Taggart having more than four years remaining on his contract.

Florida State now has to focus on its next coaching appointment and the future of its football program. While some students believe the decision could help the Seminoles move forward, others remain uncertain about whether making the change midway through the season was the right call.