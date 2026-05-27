FSU Towed 5-Star Prospect’s Car During Visit, So He Declined Mike Norvell For Nick Saban’s Alabama

Sometimes, one tiny moment in college football recruitment leads to a decision worth millions after years. Maybe a coach says the wrong thing or maybe the locker room visit feels cold. In Terrion Arnold’s case, somebody tows your car during a Florida State visit that later sent you straight to Nick Saban’s Alabama.

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In a November interview with Amon-Ra St. Brown on the St. Brown Podcast, Terrion Arnold revealed how close he was to staying home and playing for Mike Norvell at Florida State. After all, the Tallahassee native grew up believing the Seminoles were the future. Then came the tow truck.

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“I wanted to go to Florida State, but they had just fired Willie Taggart,” he explained. “So when they had just fired Willie Taggart, Coach Mike Norvell, his recruiting pitch to me was, ‘I haven’t had the job for 24 hours, and you see where I’m at. You’re the first person I ever came to see.’

“And like Florida State, I didn’t feel disrespected by them, but like it was my 28th offer,” Arnold added before revealing the reason he never went to FSU. “Then, the game that I went to, and I knew they were getting ready to offer me, my car got towed. And my uncle was like, ‘Dang, this is how you treat hometown, like born and raised? Live 15 minutes away. This is how you do us?’”

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With that, the hometown fairy tale dissolved because families remember everything when it comes to recruitment, especially perceived disrespect. Terrion Arnold may have laughed about it later, but his uncle clearly didn’t. And when you combine that frustration with the uncertainty surrounding FSU and Mike Norvell at the time, Alabama looked much cleaner. That’s where Nick Saban stepped in to remove the nonsense and sell real football.

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“Coach Saban got me because he never lied to me during recruiting,” Arnold recalled. “He never tried to sell me a dream. He always told me like, ‘Yeah man, best players are gonna play.’”

Well, Nick Saban isn’t going to hype anyone. He’s the one who coined the term “rat poison” which basically says hype kills production. Terrion Arnold eventually became one of Alabama’s best players after a redshirt in 2021. In 2022, he posted 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble while starting seven games. But the following season was when he turned into a first-round NFL talent.

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Arnold started all 14 games and piled up 63 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. By the time the 2024 NFL Draft rolled around, he was viewed as one of the best CBs getting picked by the Lions as the 24th overall. But before that, he faced a loyalty test between his hometown and Alabama.

Terrion Arnold still cared about Florida State

Remember that infamous CFP snub from the 2023 season? Florida State went 13-0, won the ACC, and still got left out of the 4-team playoff. Meanwhile, Alabama, despite one loss, secured a playoff berth. It was the first time an undefeated P4 champion got left out.

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Terrion Arnold was hit in the middle of it. On one hand, his team got in. On the other hand, his hometown program got punished despite doing everything the committee asks teams to do. And he didn’t dodge the emotional complexity of it either.

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“We’re very, very fortunate to get in,” he admitted on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I felt some type of way even about Florida State. Because you know, I’m from Tallahassee, Florida.”

Arnold genuinely empathized with Florida State players like Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman because those relationships never disappeared.

“It makes it something that you want to go out there and play for,” Arnold said. “Even them not being able to get in, I’m going to go out there and play for my guys, play for Bama nation but even play for them, too – being from Tallahassee.”

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Despite becoming an Alabama star, despite winning under Nick Saban, there’s still a part of him emotionally tied to Tallahassee. Because deep down, he nearly stayed home.

“I was [Florida State] all the way until the whole situation with Willie Taggart,” he admitted. “Growing up, hometown hero… I was like, ‘Y’all might as well not come recruit me. I’m going to Florida State.’”

But turns out, parking matters in recruitment too. Looking back now, it’s hard arguing the decision didn’t work out for Terrion Arnold although he did admit some risks came with choosing Alabama.