FSU WR Makes Big Announcement About His Future to Make Mike Norvell Happy

Following two consecutive disappointing seasons of 2-10 and 5-7, chaos surrounds Florida State, as 27 players have entered the transfer portal. Still, Mike Novell pushes back against the turmoil by pulling a key wide receiver out of the transfer portal and back onto the team. Norvell’s success signals a major step towards rebuilding Florida State’s momentum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

True freshman Jayvan Boggs withdraws his name from the transfer portal and commits to staying at Florida State. That change of mind just came at the right time for Mike Norvell’s team, as wide receiver Lawayne McCoy already left the team and entered the portal. Now, Boggs’s return will add major depth to their WR room. He now ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver next season, lining up behind Duce Robinson for the 2026 season, which increases his time on the field, too.

Boggs’s freshman season came with challenges as injuries limited his availability in the 2025 season. He played in eight games and started in four, finishing the 2025 season with nine receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown. But that he is healthy and has his full strength, Boggs positions himself as a key piece in Florida State’s offense. He came into the program with a 4-star status after setting a high school single-game state record with 378 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Boggs returning, Florida State will now have three of its top four wide receivers from last season, including Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy. This gives more stability to the WR position. With Boggs getting more playtime, Mike Norvell’s portal chaos also gets a rest for a brief time. As Boggs’ return delivers a positive optics boost for the program that’s struggling with player departures, particularly underclassmen.

Knowing that several young talents are leaving the program for better opportunities, his return will help them slow down the exits. On top of it, FSU also made notable changes in its staff. Tim Harris Jr. got promoted from wide receiver coach and pass game coordinator to co-offensive coordinator. He will also take care of the WR position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under his guidance, Seminoles WR Duce Robinson became a first-team All-ACC selection and posted over 1000 receiving yards, ranking ninth nationally in 2025. Alongside Robinson, Micahi Danzy and Lawayne McCoy developed under Harris’s mentorship. All three of them combined for nine 100-yard receiving games in the 2025 season. So, leaving behind that kind of mentoring coach is something that Boggs doesn’t want to bet on.

Now, with Boggs’s return, Mike Norvell also makes a major portal addition to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Norvell makes a massive portal addition

Florida State continues to reshape its roster under Mike Norvell as it prepares for a better outcome in the 2026 season after a 5-7 blowout. With that motive, Mike Norvell adds Notre Dame’s cornerback Karson Hobbs to the team, addressing their need in the secondary.

After losing defensive backs Edwin Joseph and Cai Bates to the portal, they needed a key playmaker to hold the defense tight. Hobbs just came at the right time. First, they landed cornerback Nehemiah Chandler from South Alabama, and now, to add depth to the secondary, they added Hobbs, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

What backs Mike Norvell’s move even more is Hobbs’s impressive resume. He was a three-star recruit in 2024 and ranked among the top 54 cornerbacks nationally. He played in seven games in the 2025 season and had one start, recording five tackles, four solo, and one interception, recording his first career interception against NC State.

That berth is giving hope to Mike Norvell and his team. With football, he also ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and hit 21.9 mph in a game at Archbishop Moeller High School. After seeing limited action in Notre Dame, Hobbs is ready to make an immediate impact.

Now, with that talent on his team, let’s wait and see if Mike Norvell can break his two-year drought at Florida State or not.