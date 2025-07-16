FSU’s Thomas Castellanos’ Excuse for Alabama Remarks Leave Mike Norvell Facing The Heat

There’s confidence, and then there’s poking the elephant wearing crimson and white. Florida State’s new quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, did exactly that earlier this summer, throwing trash talk Alabama’s way by claiming the Tide “don’t have Nick Saban to save them” and “can’t stop” him. It was the kind of offseason motivation material that gets laminated in every Tuscaloosa meeting room. But now? Castellanos is backpedaling faster than Lamar Jackson’s 40-yard stride.

Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College, recently came face-to-face with Alabama WR Isaiah Horton, and let’s just say the QB’s tone changed. Instead of doubling down, he tried to explain the reasoning behind the comments. It wasn’t about Alabama, he said; it was about boosting the Seminoles’ locker room. That might be okay in Tallahassee, but you can bet your last bowl invite it won’t be accepted in Bryant-Denny.

“If you ever watch any interview, I don’t ever talk like that,” Castellanos said in a video via Well Off Media. “But like, them boys are coming off 2-10 — I just wanted to instill some confidence. That’s all I’m trying to do.” The statement may have started with boldness, but now it’s being walked back under the banner of leadership. “I’m tryna get my boys ready to go. I’m tryna make it the biggest stage possible.” It’s clear he was trying to rally the troops, but giving Alabama extra motivation before Week 1? Bold strategy, Tommy.

It’s worth remembering that Florida State does need that kind of fire. Last season was an all-time low. The ‘Noles went 2-10, Mike Norvell couldn’t get anything going, and the entire offense looked like it had missed every team meeting. Castellanos arrives with a point to prove, not just to Alabama, but to the ACC. He left Boston College because he didn’t fit Bill O’Brien’s system, but in Tallahassee, he’s the centerpiece. His confidence, while risky, might just be what this team needs. But let’s be honest, there are safer ways to fire up your squad than challenging Alabama’s entire legacy.

Now that he’s backpedaled, the question becomes, will Castellanos live up to his own hype? Talking big and walking it are two different games. Alabama’s defense may not be Nick Saban’s anymore, but Kane Wommack’s crew isn’t exactly pushovers either. If Castellanos shines in Week 1, he’ll be the guy who trash-talked a behemoth and lived to tell the tale. But if he struggles? You already know that the “Nick Saban ain’t saving them” line will live forever in the worst possible way.

Thomas Castellanos’ first strike that lit the fire

Thomas Castellanos walked in Tallahassee like a man on a mission. And that mission included a detour through Tuscaloosa’s pride. In one of the most viral offseason moments so far, Castellanos took the mic and fired shots directly at Alabama. Forget playing it safe. He was out to put the Seminoles back on the map, and he chose the most SEC way possible to do it: by stirring the pot before Week 1.

Speaking to Pete Nakos of On3, the former Boston College QB made it personal. “I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” Castellanos said about the Crimson Tide. Bold? Sure. Reckless? Maybe. Entertaining? Absolutely. After this comment, all we hope is that there’s no need to use a lot of concussion protocols in Noles vs. Bama. Because you bet your life the Tide will roll after this.

He didn’t stop there, though; the next was ACC. “And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my d- – n self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad. I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me,” he added, putting his former Boston College teammates in the blender while gassing up his new ones. That’s locker room material for half the ACC and definitely for a defense like Alabama’s. August 30 is already circled in red, but Castellanos just underlined it three times and threw some lighter fluid on it.