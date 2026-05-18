“Fumbling a Legacy”: Calls Mount Against Shilo Sanders After He Makes New Career Move

Shilo Sanders’ efforts to land a new NFL contract didn’t materialize last year. Although he initially did stay in shape and actively sought a comeback right after his release from the Buccaneers, Shilo believes his pro career is effectively over. But his poor sportsmanship and his inability to carry on his father’s legacy don’t sit well with fans.

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This week, Shilo Sanders confirmed that he is no longer training for the NFL. The 26-year-old former Colorado safety discussed moving on from the league.

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“I just be like working out like just as a human, but training and stuff, like getting ready, and you have a set day, like camp starts, like a whole different type of training,” said Shilo when his friend told him he needs to stay in shape in case there’s an opportunity. “It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. Although in his first preseason game, he flashed potential, he was fined and ejected from the third for throwing a punch at the Bills’ TE. Following that, the Buccaneers released him, and in late September, the 49ers brought him in for an official free-agent workout to help address depth issues in their secondary. However, he has remained unsigned since then.

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Despite keeping his options open for months, the complete lack of roster offers forced Shilo to shift his perspective. Still, having a father who was a renowned two-way NFL player and a brother who is now playing for the Browns as a QB, Shilo’s decision to stop training for the NFL, despite having talent and a football background, is criticized by fans.

“Imagine fumbling a legacy that was literally destined for you,” wrote one fan.

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Although Shilo Sanders’ NFL career is over, he has found another avenue in the entertainment and media industry as a content creator and fashion model. He walked the runway for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and played a young Deion Sanders in the TV series BMF. Besides these activities, the former Colorado safety continues to write and record his own music.

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But he is not short on talent to pave a path to the NFL. At Trinity Christian, he played WR, CB, and return specialist. As a senior, he recorded 19 tackles and 5 interceptions, earning Under Armor All-American honors. Coming to college, he played for South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado and forged a reputation as a hard-hitting, physical safety. Across his two seasons in Boulder, he recorded 134 tackles and an iconic 80-yard pick-six TD. However, his on-field discipline concerns, athletic limitations, and significant off-field distractions deterred NFL teams.

Fans’ outrage over Shilo Sanders’ decision

Opening his final collegiate season against North Dakota, Shilo Sanders registered 9 tackles and finished the week with the highest PFF coverage grade of any defender on the Colorado roster. But severe injuries repeatedly interrupted his journey, including a torn ACL at Jackson State and a broken forearm in 2024 in Boulder. That was one of the reasons NFL teams passed on selecting Shilo. And his latest move confirms there’s no chance of coming back, leaving fans upset.

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“Gave up too soon,” wrote one fan, while another kept it brutally honest, writing, “If you can quit that easily, then you never really wanted to play in the NFL lol.”

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Coming from one of the most famous and accomplished football families in sports history, Shilo has drawn a line between “staying fit” and “training for football.” That reveals his focus has shifted from the NFL to a career in the media spotlight.

“So NFL training just not the priority anymore? 🤔 fair enough but that league doesn’t really wait for ‘other career avenues’ lol. Everyone’s gotta choose their path,” wrote one fan, while another kept it short, writing, “Well…he gave up quick.”

However, his name floated around alternative football leagues. The Toronto Argonauts held Shilo’s exclusive CFL negotiating rights, and there was speculation he might jump to the UFL. Nothing is settled yet. “He should go to the UFL,” posted one fan.