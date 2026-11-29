Alex Golesh had just done what no Auburn coach had managed since 2010, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and the first question ESPN’s Holly Rowe put to him on the sideline has become the part of the night people are arguing about. A victory lap turned into a debate over how to ask a winning coach about doubt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Great moment for @CoachGolesh and his @AuburnFootball team,” Rowe captioned on Instagram, where she posted the clip of her interview with Golesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn went into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 28, to face the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide and left with a 30-23 Iron Bowl win. It snapped a six-game skid in the rivalry and was the Tigers’ first victory in Tuscaloosa in 16 years.

Auburn raced to a 14-0 lead, Alabama clawed back to go up 23-21 after three quarters, and then the Tide’s own mistakes took over. A fumbled direct snap by Daniel Hill and a Keelon Russell fumble on a sack each gave Auburn the ball at the Alabama 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex McPherson kicked a field goal after the first, and quarterback Byrum Brown threw a 4-yard touchdown to Arlis Boardingham after the second, making it 30-23 with 9:26 to play. Brown also ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Rowe’s interview with Golesh came after the game. She opened by saying she wasn’t sure anyone outside Auburn believed the Tigers could win there, then asked why he believed and how he got his team to buy in. Golesh didn’t accept the premise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s enough people that believe. We believe in them. They believe in each other. It’s a special group,” he said.

Her second question was about his quarterback and the toughness the two of them share. Golesh called him “a warrior,” then said he was at a loss for words because he was so happy. Later he talked about what the moment meant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Somebody said after the game, ‘Man, soak this in. It doesn’t happen often,'” Golesh said.

However, plenty of fans did not like how Rowe framed the exchange, which lasted two questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Holly Rowe: ‘why did you believe….?’ He is the coach. It’s his job to believe you mor-n. @espn how do you employ someone this terrible?” a fan wrote.

Rowe’s question asked why Golesh believed his team could win. Golesh is in his first season at Auburn, and the fan was emphasizing common sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sick of Holly Rowe. Tired of her stupid questions and arrogance,” another fan wrote.

“What a stupid question, Holly Rowe. Man, she really tries to stir the pot,” one fan said.

Golesh said many people had written his group off a year ago. He described Auburn as a blue-collar place that is hard to build in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Holly Rowe has this weird sense of entitlement. S—ting on every coach she interviews, like telling a coach nobody believed in them. B—-, every player in that Auburn locker room believed they would win,” a fourth fan wrote.

The win made Auburn the first team since Tennessee in 1969 to beat both Georgia and Alabama on the road in the same season. It also ended Alabama’s 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents.

“Get Holly Rowe off the air!” a fifth fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn (8-4, 5-4 SEC) now awaits its bowl assignment. Alabama (9-3, 6-3), already out of the SEC Championship Game before kickoff, waits to learn its postseason fate after a loss that badly damaged its playoff hopes.