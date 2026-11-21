On a sun-drenched Saturday morning in Miami, with College GameDay’s cameras rolling and a crowd already restless, a local student named Ricky lined up for the biggest kick of his life. Pat McAfee had put $2.25 million on the line. Kirk Herbstreit crouched in front of him as the holder; one clean strike and Ricky would walk away a millionaire.

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Instead, the ball sailed well left of the uprights. “Not Even Close,” McAfee posted moments later, the disappointment still thick in the clip.

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What followed was not the usual “one more kick” chant. It was immediate, pointed frustration aimed at the man holding the ball.

Viewers zeroed in on Herbstreit’s technique. The ball was tilted. The laces were not facing the kicker cleanly. From certain angles, it looked as if Herbstreit’s body was almost shielding the ball rather than presenting it. Fans who have watched the segment all season suddenly had a clear villain for the miss.

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“Why Kirk Herbstreit holding the football all fuc-ed up & tilted for this kid’s kick?” one user wrote. Another was more direct: “I don’t like the way #CollegeGameDay @KirkHerbstreit holds the ball for the ‘Kicking is Easy.’ Is it just me? I believe that’s why Ricky missed it.”

A third post said, “Kirk Herbstreit may be the worst holder of all time. Can we hold the ball correctly, always with the side tilt on the ball?”

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The criticism was not subtle. Multiple accounts insisted the hold was the reason the kick never had a realistic chance. One user claimed the setup. “I swear Pat McAfee tries to do whatever he can to psych out the “million dollar kicker” on College Game Day every week, and Kirk Herbstreit has the worst holds of the ball.”

“Kirk Herbstreit’s knee was crowding the football while he was holding it. I think that’s why he pulled it left 2x. Way to take the body slam like a pro,” Another one added.

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McAfee tried to keep the moment light. After the miss, he announced one more attempt. “ONE MORE KICK. THEY’RE BOOING YOU RICKY,” he wrote, before adding that he and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would donate $1 million to a local charity regardless. The second kick did not change the online conversation. The focus stayed on the hold.

The kicking contest has become one of GameDay’s most reliable segments. Students step up for 33-yard attempts with massive sums of McAfee’s own money on the line.

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This season alone, the total given away has already surpassed $12 million when counting both prize money and charitable donations. Previous winners have included an Ole Miss finance major who had never kicked a football before and a Texas student who drilled a $1.2 million attempt in front of Matthew McConaughey. Herbstreit has been the consistent holder throughout, and the arrangement has rarely drawn this level of scrutiny.

That history made the reaction in Miami feel different. Fans who normally celebrate the chaos of the segment were instead dissecting the ball’s placement frame by frame. Some went further, suggesting McAfee and Herbstreit have a habit of psyching out the kickers. “I swear Pat McAfee tries to do whatever he can to psych out the ‘million dollar kicker’ on College Game Day every week and Kirk Herbstreit has the worst holds of the ball,” one account posted.

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McAfee has repeatedly confirmed the money is real and comes from his pocket. Herbstreit has backed that up in past interviews, noting that McAfee has written substantial checks without ESPN footing the bill. That credibility has been part of the segment’s appeal. On this Saturday, though, credibility of the hold itself became the story.

For a segment built on spontaneity and big money, the optics of the hold became the loudest part of the moment. Fans who have cheered McAfee’s generosity for years suddenly found themselves asking a simpler question: why does the ball keep leaving the holder’s hands looking like that?