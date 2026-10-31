Fury Erupts Against Ole Miss Athlete After Costly Blunder Leads to Trinidad Chambliss Interception vs. Auburn

Ole Miss had already let one big opportunity slip away when Trinidad Chambliss found himself facing another frustrating moment against Auburn. Deuce Alexander had a chance to finish a promising pass play with a touchdown earlier in the second quarter.

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The ball went through hands in the end zone. The Rebels eventually found the end zone on the same possession, but the missed connection was a warning of what could follow. A few minutes later, Alexander was involved in a far more damaging sequence.

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College Football posted the turnover on X, writing, “Ole Miss is having a rough stretch with turnovers right now.”

The ball took an unexpected path after Chambliss took the snap from the shotgun and sent a short, accurate pass toward Alexander. It bounced off Alexander before Auburn defensive back AnQuon Fegans grabbed it for an interception. Fegans returned it four yards to the Ole Miss 31.

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It was the kind of turnover that can change a game quickly. Ole Miss had possession and a manageable down-and-distance situation. Instead, Auburn suddenly had the ball in Rebels territory. Because of the two costly sequences, calls are now mounting against Deuce Alexander.

“Deuce takes his eyes off the football; he feels the pressure coming from the side,” the commentator said. “Ball pops up, it’s QB’s worst nightmare.”

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Alexander is not an unfamiliar option in the Ole Miss passing game. He entered the Auburn matchup with 43 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, numbers that put him among the team’s productive receiving options.

His experience makes the missed end-zone chance particularly frustrating, especially with the Rebels trying to respond after a difficult loss to Texas. That defeat already exposed how costly missed plays could become for this offense.

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Ole Miss lost 34-27 after falling behind 24-3 at halftime and mounting a comeback that ultimately came up short. Chambliss threw three interceptions in that game, and the Rebels also failed to capitalize on opportunities downfield.

So, Ole Miss entered the weekend ranked No. 12, with a 5-2 record and a College Football Playoff push that leaves little room for another damaging afternoon. Auburn, meanwhile, arrived at 4-3 after upsetting Georgia earlier in the season and losing to LSU the previous week.

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Thankfully for Ole Miss, Auburn couldn’t quite make the most of the interception. They had a 15-yard penalty on their first play after the interception. Thereafter, they fumbled the ball at Ole Miss’ 14, and the Rebels quickly hit back.

Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss capped off an impressive 86-yard drive that ended with Mills-Knight’s 1-yard touchdown run into the endzone. Currently, Ole Miss is leading 17-15 with 6:20 minutes left in the third quarter.

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Despite that, fans couldn’t help but express their fury.

“Deuce Alexander has officially become a liability. Bench him,” wrote an angry fan. Another joined and called Alexander benchworthy, writing, “What Deuce Alexander did is bench worthy idc. Inexcusable.”

For Chambliss, the interception did add to the pressure after his three-pick performance against Texas. He had been efficient on the opening scoring possession, connecting with Alexander for a 19-yard gain earlier in the game.

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But the Rebels cannot afford to let promising plays turn into wasted possessions, particularly with Kewan Lacy unavailable and the offense relying more heavily on its other playmakers.

“Deuce Alexander might have just committed the worst drop I’ve ever seen,” wrote 247 Sports’ Graham Hall on X. To which a third fan wrote, “Can definitely drop the maybe on this one.”

Another fan urged Ole Miss to get Alexander “off the field. “Dude has been a sorry excuse for a WR the last 3 weeks,” he wrote.

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Alexander has surely been getting plenty of opportunities, but too many passes have gone incomplete. Against Missouri on October 17, he hauled in only three of nine targets for 20 yards, his lowest output of the season.

A week later against Texas, he finished with 87 yards, but still managed to catch just eight of the 15 passes thrown his way. The numbers point to a problem that has followed him through recent games: the connection with his quarterback has yet to become consistent.







