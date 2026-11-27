The Egg Bowl took a frustrating turn for the Rebels just before halftime. What looked like a crucial moment for Ole Miss quickly turned into a setback, with the officials’ decision drawing immediate attention.

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The Rebels appeared to have found the end zone, but a holding penalty wiped the touchdown off the board. They were forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal. The kick brought Ole Miss within one point at 7-6, but the overturned touchdown could have given the Rebels the lead with 7:07 left in the first half.

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With 8:04 remaining in the second quarter, Trinidad Chambliss threw a deep pass to the right side of the field. Caleb Odom caught the ball near the Mississippi State goal line after a 20-yard gain. However, officials flagged Ole Miss player D. Townsend for holding, resulting in a 10-yard penalty. The touchdown was subsequently nullified. Frustrated fans wasted no time expressing their anger over the decision.

“That was a nice touchdown by Ole Miss FB taken back because of the refs,” one fan commented. Another fan added, “These refs have it out for Ole Miss, hahaha, my word, #CollegeFootball.”

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Lucas Carneiro converted the 40-yard field goal, bringing Ole Miss closer on the scoreboard. However, Mississippi State still held a 7-6 lead at that point. The fans, meanwhile, were not ready to let go of the controversial penalty. One fan commented, “Just a ridiculous penalty there. This team is so undisciplined. There’s no excuse.” Fans are not happy with how it panned out for the Rebels, as one fan commented, “Ole Miss scored, and refs called the infamous phantom flag.”

This was not the first holding penalty called against the Rebels in the game. Early in the first quarter, Lincoln Jr. was also flagged for holding, costing Ole Miss 10 yards. Despite the setback, the Rebels managed to get on the scoreboard with a field goal. They were still searching for their first touchdown as the teams headed into halftime.

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Fans also turned their attention to Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby. “Lol. Moren and the Miss State coach high-five while bonding over the bad officiating, and they both get warnings from the ref, who apparently doesn’t like sportsmanship when it’s at his expense,” one fan commented.

This is the final regular-season game for both teams. The Rebels entered the matchup with a 7-4 record, while Mississippi State stood at 5-6. The Bulldogs need a win to become bowl eligible. Ole Miss leads the all-time series with an official record of 69 wins, 46 losses, and 6 ties.

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The Egg Bowl rivalry got its name from the trophy, which features a golden football resembling an egg. Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been playing against each other since 1901, but the nickname came much later. In 1979, former Clarion Ledger sports editor Tom Patterson coined the name “Egg Bowl.”

Before the 1926 game, Ole Miss had lost 13 consecutive matchups against Mississippi State. The Rebels finally broke that losing streak with a 7-6 victory. Excited Ole Miss supporters rushed onto the field to celebrate, but Mississippi A&M supporters tried to stop them and reportedly defended the field with wooden chairs.

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Today’s game has already sparked plenty of discussion online, but only the final whistle will determine who takes home the trophy and finishes the regular season with bragging rights.