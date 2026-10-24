Fury Erupts as Unacceptable Officiating Blunder Impacts Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Against Indiana

No. 6 Indiana arrived at Michigan Stadium as the defending national champion, and a second-quarter flag against Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan quickly became the talking point. A roughing-the-passer call on freshman Tariq Boney gave the Hoosiers a first down on an incomplete pass, and the FOX broadcast team made their feelings known right away.

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On FOX’s Big Noon Saturday live broadcast, announcers Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson immediately reacted to the call, shared by Awful Announcing on X.

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“Oh, come on, guys. What are we doing?” Klatt said. And Johnson added, “Come on now. My goodness.”

Klatt continued. “I understand protecting the quarterback. But when you graze with a thumb across the forehead, like, what are we doing?”

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The play came with Indiana leading 3-0 in the second quarter, at 1st & 10. Quarterback Josh Hoover threw to receiver Nick Marsh; the pass fell incomplete, and edge rusher Boney was flagged for 15 yards. That moved Indiana from its own 26 to 41 and gave it a fresh set of downs. Without the flag, the Hoosiers would have faced second-and-10 at its 26. Kicker Nico Radicic later hit a 34-yard field goal to make it 6-0.

The timing stung because Kyle Whittingham’s defense had been doing its job. The Wolverines held Indiana to 87 total yards with 5:45 left in the second quarter, and Hoover had completed just 4 of 12 passes. The 15 penalty yards were within two yards of Indiana’s longest play from scrimmage at that point.

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Barstool founder Dave Portnoy also weighed in on X with a clip of the play. “These refs might as well be wearing Hoosiers uniforms. How is that bad? How is that roughing the passer?”

A week earlier, Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. was called for targeting on a hit on Hoover during Indiana’s final drive. Officials overturned the targeting call but still assessed 15 yards for roughing the passer.

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Then Ohio State fans accused the officials of favoring Indiana. Ohio State still won 19-15, ending Indiana’s 22-game winning streak. Klatt had also said on his show that the officiating “has been hard,” and that officials had directly affected results.

Michigan entered the game at 4-2, fresh off a 21-18 win over Penn State, its first conference win. Indiana came in at 6-1, trying to bounce back from that loss in Bloomington.

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That wasn’t the only call that made Whittingham mad during the ongoing game. Later in the second quarter, the officials didn’t call a pass interference on Indiana after a defender clearly ran into JJ Buchanan before he could get to a pass thrown by Carr.

On the personal foul, fans reacted just as strongly on social media. “I am an Indiana fan. That was a TERRIBLE call,” a fan wrote.

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Even a supporter of the team that benefited saw it this way. The flag turned an incomplete pass into a 15-yard gain and a first down for Indiana, and the Hoosiers went on to score on the drive.

“If a thumb grazing a forehead is a penalty, every barber in America is one bad haircut away from a 15-yarder,” another fan wrote.

Here, the fan was joking about how little contact Joel Klatt described on the broadcast, saying Boney only grazed Hoover’s forehead with a thumb.

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“It’s absurd how many flags college and NFL refs throw anymore. Ruins the game,” a comment read.

Indiana has now had back-to-back games with a controversial roughing-the-passer call involving Hoover. Both calls gave the Hoosiers 15 yards.

“At this point just put flags on QB seriously. This is bull****,” one more fan wrote.

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At the time of publishing, the game is in the fourth quarter, and Indiana is leading 6-3.