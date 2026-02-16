G5 College Program Set to Hire Ole Miss Staffer Who Helped Land Trinidad Chambliss at Oxford- Report

A switch from SEC to SBC could be a head-turning decision. But with that, Butch Jones’ staff is expected to get the former Ole Miss director of recruiting operations for the 2026 season. The move is particularly noteworthy, as this staffer was a key figure in Ole Miss’s successful recruitment of star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, making his departure a significant gain for the G5 program.

On Sunday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Arkansas State is set to hire Connor Lawson as its general manager.

That promotion in position may tempt Lawson to switch from SEC to G5, but the Red Wolves definitely see a rise under his watch. That clearly backed up his track record with the Rebels. From 2003 to 2006, during Lawson’s tenure, Ole Miss achieved its highest-rated recruiting classes, including a top 15 national class this past season.

Lawson initially joined the Rebels as a player personnel analyst at Georgia Southern. That time, Ole Miss’s primary recruiters were Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding. But over time, Lawson was promoted to the director of recruiting operations and managed the logistical ‘engine,’ helping the Rebels to sign major talent.

He helped to recruit LB Suntarine Perkins, OL Devin Harper, RB Shekai Mills-Knight, WR Caleb Cunningham, the No. 1 player in Mississippi for the 2025 class, and more. To cap it off, in landing the star QB, Trinidad Chambliss, for whose return for the 2026 season, Ole Miss battled until the last minute, and he played a role.

Lawson’s department helped fast-track the visit after Chambliss entered the portal following his Ferris State breakout seasonbecause Lane Kiffin was in a hurry to grab that talent.

“Get him (Chambliss) on the phone,” said Kiffin. “He’s flying here tonight.”

With this kind of action on display, losing that key piece now could sting Golding’s Ole Miss. Although this move came after a staff transition at Ole Miss following Kiffin’s departure. But the Rebels are still hopeful for a breakout 2026 season, as Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction and is suiting up for the upcoming season.

This past season, Chambliss led Ole Miss to the CFP with a 13-2 overall record. But in the semifinals, they lost to Miami. Still, Chambliss’ numbers (3,937 yards and 22 TDs) only signal that the Rebels could be a title contender for 2026.

But that doesn’t change the fact that Arkansas State will get elite talent with its new GM’s potential and strategies. Moreover, the Red Wolves’ head coach secured three major QB transfers for the 2026 season. Now they are hoping for good days ahead with this former Ole Miss key piece, but the Rebels’ woes continue to pile up.

Ole Miss gains, but its pain continues

Chambliss’ return instantly reshaped the outlook in Oxford for the upcoming season. But the celebration buzz suddenly took a hit as 4-star DL Donivan Moore chose to pledge his future to Alex Golesh’s Auburn. He is the No. 1 prospect in Alabama and a top-five DL in the 2027 cycle. But for the Hueytown standout, this move is a dream-come-true moment.

“I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed, it’s shocking,” said Moore.

Although in the star DL’s recruitment race were powerhouses like OSU, LSU, Texas, and Alabama. But for Moore, familiarity and trust became the edge. That pushed him to commit to the Tigers.

“Every time I go to Auburn, it feels like home,” he said. “The communication was key. They never stopped checking on me.”

With Moore’s commitment to Auburn, surely Ole Miss lost one of its priority targets. But the program is now focused on its QB and, with the addition of Connor Lawson, they are hoping for a title run.