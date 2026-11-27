The final whistle had barely settled over InfoCision Stadium when Joe Moorhead stepped away from the sideline for the last time. Akron had just absorbed a 17-9 defeat to Buffalo, the loss that pushed the Zips to 2-10 and closed another season of frustration. Minutes later, the veteran coach took to social media and made it official: he would not return.

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For a program that has spent most of the last decade near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference, the timing felt abrupt yet somehow inevitable. Moorhead’s decision came less than 24 hours after the Zips’ 10th loss of the year, ending a five-year tenure that never quite produced the turnaround many hoped for when he arrived from Oregon.

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“After consideration and thoughtful discussions with my family, I informed University of Akron officials of my decision to pursue other opportunities at the conclusion of this season,” Moorhead wrote in the statement he shared on X.

He continued, “I am thankful to school administrators, past and present, for providing me with the chance to lead the team for the past five seasons. Lastly, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to everyone who poured their heart and soul into this program, especially and most importantly our players.”

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“My family and I are excited for the next chapter in our journey and wish Zips football nothing but the best moving forward.”

CFB insider Pete Thamel quickly amplified the news, noting that Moorhead’s record at Akron stood at 15-45 overall and 2-10 this season after the loss to Buffalo. The Zips finished 1-7 in MAC play, marking a clear step back from the modest progress of recent years.

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Moorhead inherited a program that had gone 3-27 in the three seasons before his arrival. He described the situation at the time as one of the most challenging in the country by almost any metric. Early results reflected that reality. The Zips went 2-10 in both 2022 and 2023. Incremental improvement followed: 4-8 in 2024, then a 5-7 mark in 2025 that represented the program’s most wins in a single season in eight years.

This fall, the gains evaporated. Akron managed only one win against an FBS opponent, absorbed six losses of 20 or more points, and ranked among the bottom 20 teams nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. A planned quarterback situation involving transfer Reese Poffenbarger never materialized due to eligibility issues, compounding the offensive struggles.

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Moorhead arrived in Akron with a resume that made the hire feel like a genuine coup for a Group of 5 program. He had served as offensive coordinator at Oregon under Mario Cristobal in 2020 and 2021. Before that, he spent two seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, going 14-12 and leading the Bulldogs to bowl games in both years before being dismissed. His reputation as an offensive mind was built primarily at Penn State, where he coordinated the attack that helped the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten title in 2016 and produce one of the most productive offenses in program history.

Even further back, Moorhead had turned Fordham into an FCS contender, compiling a 38-13 record and capturing a Patriot League championship. Those earlier successes made the results at Akron particularly difficult to reconcile. Despite his track record, the Zips never reached a bowl game under his watch. The program’s last postseason appearance came in 2017, and it has recorded only three bowl berths in its FBS history.

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Moorhead’s contract was set to run through the 2027 season after a previous extension, meaning he is walking away with a year remaining. Reports indicated the move had been anticipated in some circles in the days leading up to the Buffalo game.