G6 College Football Contender’s Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy as Undefeated Run Comes to an End After 8 Weeks

James Madison was three seconds away from escaping embarrassment against Appalachian State. Trailing by seven, the Dukes needed a miracle to preserve their unbeaten record. Camden Coleman delivered with a six-yard touchdown run to force overtime, but the comeback only delayed an ugly collapse.

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App State opened overtime by sacking JC Evans for an 11-yard loss. Morgan Suarez then missed a 47-yard field goal off the upright, giving the Mountaineers a chance to finish the upset. James London drilled a 40-yard field goal to seal a stunning 34-31 victory on Thursday night, dropping JMU to 7-1 and improving App State to 5-2.

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The defeat exposed just how quickly James Madison’s College Football Playoff ambitions could unravel. And the Mountaineers had a history of spoiling the Dukes’ biggest opportunities.

In 2023, App State stunned the then-10-0 Dukes 26-23 in overtime, with ESPN’s College GameDay on campus. Three years later, the Mountaineers delivered another devastating blow.

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Thursday’s game initially looked promising for JMU. George Pettaway scored on a one-yard run before JC Evans connected with Braeden Wisloski for a 70-yard touchdown, extending the Dukes’ lead to 14-3. But Malachi Singleton found Alexander Sanchez for a 19-yard score, cutting App State’s deficit to 14-10 before halftime.

The teams traded scores in the second half. Coleman connected with Cole Keller for a 19-yard touchdown, putting JMU ahead 21-13. App State responded with a 75-yard scoring drive and eventually tied the game at 24.

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Then came the mistake that changed everything. App State linebacker Colton Phares intercepted Coleman and returned the ball 21 yards to the JMU 14. A pass interference penalty helped set up Henry Hasselbeck’s four-yard touchdown pass to Luke Douglas, giving the Mountaineers a 31-24 lead with 5:52 remaining.

JMU regained possession at its own 29 with 2:55 left. Coleman orchestrated a 15-play drive before scrambling into the end zone with three seconds remaining. Suarez converted the extra point, sending the game into overtime.

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But JMU couldn’t capitalize on its second chance. After the Dukes failed to score, London converted his fourth field goal of the night, handing coach Dowell Loggains one of his biggest victories at Appalachian State.

James Madison’s CFP path just got much harder

For James Madison, the consequences extend beyond one conference loss. The Dukes entered Thursday at 7-0 with an opportunity to build an unbeaten résumé for the College Football Playoff. Now, they face increasing competition for the Group of Six’s postseason opportunity.

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Boise State presents a particularly interesting challenge. The Broncos’ only defeat came against Oregon, potentially giving them a stronger strength-of-schedule argument than JMU. With conference championships and selection rankings determining the playoff picture, the Dukes can no longer rely on an unbeaten record to strengthen their case.

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Meanwhile, undefeated programs such as Miami, BYU, Texas Tech, UCLA and Utah add pressure to the broader playoff race, although their paths to qualification differ from JMU’s.

Winning the Sun Belt remains essential, but even that might not guarantee James Madison a playoff berth. The Dukes now need strong performances in their remaining games and favorable results elsewhere to improve their position.

Appalachian State didn’t eliminate James Madison from playoff contention. It made an already difficult path considerably more complicated.