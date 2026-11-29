New Mexico State has moved on from head coach Tony Sanchez after three seasons, and the way 2026 ended made the decision easy to understand. The Aggies lost their last five games to finish 3-9, and eight of their nine losses came in double digits. They never won more than four games in any season under him.

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That is a steep fall for a program that went to back-to-back bowl games under Jerry Kill just before Sanchez took over. The bigger question now is how it slipped away so quickly.

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“Sources: New Mexico State dismissed head coach Tony Sanchez, who was 10-26 in three seasons there. The school is expected to move quickly in finding a replacement, as AD Joe Fields has been vetting candidates,” wrote ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X.

The news came on Sunday, November 29, one day after the season finale. Also, the school had not officially announced the move, and no interim coach had been named.

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Sanchez’s last game was a 49-35 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, November 28. His three seasons went 3-9 in 2024, 4-8 in 2025, and 3-9 in 2026, which left him 10-26 overall and 6-18 in Conference USA without a single winning year. This season, the team went 2-6 in the conference, 2-9 against FBS opponents and 3-9 overall.

Money will be part of the story too, as Sanchez signed a five-year contract before the 2024 season, and USA Today Sports reported that he is owed a $1.43 million buyout. ESPN reported that he was under contract through 2028 with $1.37 million in base salary left over the final two years.

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Athletic director Joe Fields now leads what comes next. Fields took over as athletic director in October 2025, so he did not hire Sanchez, who was already in place when he arrived. Thamel’s report says Fields has already been vetting candidates, which suggests the school does not plan to wait long.

Sanchez was the receivers coach on the 2022 team that went 7-6 as an independent and the 2023 team that went 10-5 with quarterback Diego Pavia. Before 2022, The Athletic noted, New Mexico State had just two winning seasons this century. The Aggies, G6 team, have made only three bowl appearances since 1961, two of them under Kill.

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After 2023, Pavia, tight end Eli Stowers, Kill, and offensive coordinator Tim Beck all moved to Vanderbilt. And Sanchez was unable to keep up the momentum they had built, never finding a real answer at quarterback after Pavia left. According to The Athletic, the Aggies finished 105th or worse in scoring offense in every season under him.

New Mexico State is one of the least-resourced programs in the FBS, which will make the opening harder to sell. The timing is awkward as well, with in-state rival New Mexico at 10-2 and headed to the Mountain West title game.

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On paper, Sanchez seemed like a natural fit for the job. He’s a New Mexico State alumnus who played wide receiver for the Aggies in 1994 and 1995, catching 54 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He came back as the wide receivers coach under Kill in 2022 and 2023, and then got the head job, becoming the team’s 36th head coach.

His record before that was a mix of big success and a rough stretch. At Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, he went 85-5 over six seasons and won six straight Nevada 4A state titles. In 2014, he was named the USA Today High School Football Coach of the Year.

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At UNLV from 2015 to 2019, he went 20-40 across five seasons and was fired after the 2019 season. He later worked as an offensive analyst at TCU in 2021 before reuniting with Kill. His time at New Mexico State leaves him 30-66 as a college head coach.

In the end, nine losses in 2026 and a five-game slide closed out a short run that never produced a winning season. Now it falls to Fields to find the coach who can try to rebuild what Kill started, with fewer resources than most of the teams he will be competing against.