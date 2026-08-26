G6 Football Program Makes History With $2.1M Jersey Patch Deal 

Troy University has become the first Group of Six program to complete an all-sports, all-coaches jersey patch sponsorship. They are partnering with a community bank based in the same Alabama town. The program officials announced the deal on Monday, August 24, at a launch event and press conference in the Stadium Club at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

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The four-year agreement with Troy Bank & Trust is valued at $2.1 million, or about $525,000 per year. The partnership takes effect with the 2026-27 athletic season.

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Troy just became the first G6 program with a jersey patch deal covering every sport and every coach. $2.1 million over four years.The question nobody in the G6 can dodge anymore: Do you know what your inventory is worth?https://t.co/OihIVE38Q7— DiehardSportsNet (@DiehardSportNet) August 25, 2026

Most patch deals cover one sport or two. This one covers the whole department. The bank’s logo will appear on uniforms for all 16 varsity programs. It will also appear on coaches’ in-game apparel.

Troy Bank & Trust already has its name on the right-field wall at Riddle-Pace Field. It also appears on press-conference backdrops and digital signage. The new patch adds the same mark to every regular-season broadcast, highlight clip, photo, and social post.

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NCAA rules allow up to two commercial logos on uniforms and apparel during the preseason and regular season. Each logo can be no larger than 4 square inches. One more logo is allowed on equipment. Conference championships get an extra logo. Commercial patches stay off during NCAA championship events such as March Madness.

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Athletic director Kyle George and bank president and CEO Jeff Kervin, a Troy alumnus, described the deal as a mutual investment in the town and in the next group of student-athletes.

Men’s basketball won back-to-back Sun Belt titles and reached March Madness for a second straight season. Baseball advanced to the College World Series in Omaha. Football won the Sun Belt West Division for the third time in four years and played in its 11th bowl.

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Women’s basketball reached the postseason for a third straight year. Men’s tennis posted a 17-game winning streak. George called it the greatest Division I year in program history.

The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament run generated $576 million in advertising-value equivalency. The baseball College World Series run added $545 million. Combined national exposure hit $1.12 billion. The department also saw a 42% increase in philanthropic donations and a 20% rise in licensing revenue. 75% of student-athletes posted a 3.0 GPA or higher.

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This explains why Troy got a deal done. Once one school puts a price on every uniform and every coach, the rest of the Group of Six has to decide what its own space is worth.

What this means for other G6 schools

The deal exists because the NCAA changed the rulebook. The Division I Cabinet approved commercial jersey patches on January 23, 2026. The rule took effect August 1, 2026.

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Older NCAA bylaws barred commercial advertising or extra logos on uniforms. The goal was to protect the amateur look of the games. Schools needed the money. House-settlement athlete payments can reach $20.5 million a year.

Athletic directors now have to price their own inventory. That means postseason exposure, market strength, recent results, and brand recognition.

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Wait too long, and a school can leave money on the table. Sign too fast, and it can accept a cheap conference package. Conference realignment adds more pricing risk. Troy moved early. That deal can help set a floor.

Reported G6 and mid-major deals include UNLV and Acesso Biologics at $2.2 million per year, Air Force and USAA at $2 million per year, Washington State and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation at $1.7 million, and Wyoming and Tallgrass Energy at $900,000 for football and basketball.

The agreement arrived only 23 days after the NCAA rule took effect. The logo is set to be on uniforms for the September 5 home opener against Sam Houston.

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Troy showed a G6 program can sell uniform space across an entire department and still tie the sale to a local partner. Other G6 directors now have a number and a calendar to measure against when they price their own jerseys.