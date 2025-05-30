Game Changing Twist Emerges for Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn After 5-Star Visit Gives New Recruiting Life to Florida State

Florida State football isn’t stuck in the past; it’s finding a new way in today’s recruiting world. The time when FSU easily got top players under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher is gone. Now, success depends on NIL deals, conference changes, and year-round recruiting fights. Their famous name still helps, but it’s not enough by itself. FSU is changing, putting a lot of money into its facilities and Doak Campbell Stadium to stay strong. Now, it’s up to Mike Norvell to make these efforts pay off by winning games, getting top players, and keeping the Seminoles a powerful team in college football.

Tallahassee is full of changes, and Norvell is pushing for a fresh start. One season after an ACC championship and a narrow playoff miss, a brutal 2-10 collapse in 2024 has led Mike Norvell to bet big on a bold reboot. The Seminoles are bringing in Gus Malzahn to fix the offense and get their energy back. Last year, their quarterbacks struggled: DJ Uiagalelei wasn’t steady, and Luke Kromenhoek had a tough end to the season, leaving FSU looking for answers. Now, Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College, joins an already close fight for the quarterback spot. With a new system, fresh energy, and a chance to make things right, Norvell and his team are getting ready for one of their most important seasons in a long time.

Given that, a bombshell dropped on the May 29th episode of Locked on Seminoles. Recruiting insider Brian Smith revealed a major twist—five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson is headed to Tallahassee for an official visit. Per On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Houston commit is still solid, but FSU just burst onto the scene. The ‘Noles offered Henderson back in January after Brady Smigiel exited the class. They also offered four-star prospects Bowe Bentley, who has since ruled them out, and Landon Duckworth, who is now leaning towards Ole Miss. Now, with Henderson in play, Florida State’s QB recruiting just got a serious jolt of energy. This visit could change everything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Smith lit up the buzz, stating, “His drive is different. That’s why when I saw that he was taking an official visit to Florida State, I was like, whoa—this is a game changer. Florida State needs an elite playmaker at that spot. And to my knowledge, even though he’s committed to Houston, he hasn’t set up any other official visits. The date that has been floated out there, according to Steve Wilfong of On3, is June 9th, which is a little bit unusual. It’s a Monday visit. I don’t know if he’s got stuff going on that weekend or he’s not going to take too many visits, so it doesn’t make any difference. But whatever the case may be, if he’s taken an OV and he’s a five-star quarterback—I mean, he is legit.”

Keisean Henderson isn’t just talented—he’s terrifying. The North Houston native, who stars at the Legacy School of Sports Sciences, is a rare breed, per Smith. Not just in Texas. Nationwide. He could line up at safety, corner, or wide receiver—and be the best talent at any of them. His physical tools are freakish. But what sets him apart? That relentless drive. Whether it’s Under Armour Future 50 or 7-on-7, he brings full effort, every rep. He dominates and demands more from himself.

Brian Smith made it clear: Florida State isn’t holding back. No matter when Keisean Henderson visits, FSU plans to go full VIP, with Smith stating, “They’re going to roll out the red carpet.” The five-star QB will be on campus for 48 hours, giving FSU a golden window to make their pitch. Smith believes this visit could be the moment that flips Henderson from Houston to Tallahassee. The talent is elite. The need is urgent. And Mike Norvell’s Florida State plans to show exactly what they can offer long term.

Keisean Henderson might just be the most electric athlete in the 2026 class. He’s tailor-made for Gus Malzahn’s run-heavy offense—a system that thrives when the QB is a dual-threat. At Legacy SSS High School, Henderson proved just that. As a junior, he completed nearly 66% of his passes, throwing for 2,689 yards and 25 TDs. On the ground, he added 341 yards and 7 more scores. But what’s wild? He started his HS career as a WR. That raw athleticism turned heads early, but it’s his breakout at QB that’s put him on the national radar.

Now, Smith couldn’t resist making a bold comparison as he broke down this five-star’s film, highlighting the raw talent and playmaking ability that set him apart.

What can Mike Norvell’s new QB target do?

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henderson hauled in 74 catches for 1,135 yards and 14 TDs, averaging a strong 15.3 yards per catch. Ranked No. 16 overall and No. 4 QB by On3, he’s also Texas’ No. 2 player.

Smith broke down his game, stating, “At 6’3″, 185 pounds, he’s extremely twitchy. Even though he’s a very long-legged kid, his lateral quickness would probably surprise people.” On top of that, he compared Henderson to Ja’Khi Douglas, saying, “When he takes a foot and puts it in the ground and he wants to change to right or left, he’s kind of like Ja’Khi. I mean, obviously, the frame, the length of the legs, is totally different. Guys that are that tall that can change direction like Keshan Henderson—they are extremely rare. “ That rare playmaking spark? Exactly what Gus Malzahn needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Mike Norvell is no stranger to working with dynamic quarterbacks. Smith said, “He’s had multiple quarterbacks—when he was at Arizona State, when he was at Memphis, and now at Florida State. They both (Norvell and Malzahn) have that penchant for guys that make the big play with their feet.” So, that ability to extend plays and find the pass? A perfect fit. Now, “I just think it would be an exciting time for Florida State if they were to get him,” Smith added.

But landing Henderson won’t be easy for Mike Norvell, as he’s already got offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, and Texas A&M—all showing serious interest. And committed to the Houston Cougars. Now, all eyes are on his official visit to FSU to see if the Seminoles can make a lasting impression and turn the tide.

However, Florida State’s 2025 recruiting class has seen its share of highs and lows, signaling both progress and growing pains. While the Seminoles have landed 23 commits—including high-upside defenders like Kevin Wynn and LaJesse Harrold—the overall momentum has cooled slightly. The class has slipped to 20th in On3’s national rankings with a blue-chip ratio of just 39%. Offensive line recruiting, in particular, has been a tough spot, with several key targets slipping away.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, there have been bright spots—most notably flipping QB Kevin Sperry from Oklahoma and RB Ousmane Kromah from Georgia. Meanwhile, the 2026 class isn’t looking much better, sitting at 16th with only 9 commits. With summer visits heating up, the next few months will be pivotal as Mike Norvell and his staff aim to recharge the class and push back into elite territory.