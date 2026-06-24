“Garner Some Sympathy”: Brendan Sorsby Should Turn Gambling Past Into a Redemption Story, Suggests Dan Patrick

Former Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby just lost his chance to play in the pros this year. The league denied the supplemental draft, citing Sorsby’s lack of remorse. But veteran broadcaster Dan Patrick believes the setback need not end his story. Given Sorsby’s elite QB credentials, he might get the shot to play in the NFL, gradually.

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“If I’m Brendan Sorsby, on your own time on your own dime, go around to colleges; maybe you do a sit-down with 60 minutes,” Patrick said about Sorsby on the June 24 episode of his show. “Maybe you’re able to shed some light, maybe garner some sympathy or some understanding. Go to high schools and just say, “I want to talk to you about gambling,” and I think that would go a long way now. College might be tough because he’s just getting basically kicked out of college.

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“Maybe you go to the high school level and talk to those kids, gather them in the gymnasium, and let them ask you questions. It might not be comfortable, but this at least shows that, ‘Okay, I’m gonna rehab myself. But I also want to make sure that I tell these kids it can happen to you.'”

The supplemental draft served as Sorsby’s escape route after losing his college eligibility. Without it, he cannot sign with an NFL team this year. He may have to spend the next season away from football or play in another league, such as the CFL or the UFL. NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. wrote in a letter that the NFL had no plans to hold a supplemental draft before Sorsby’s petition arrived.

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“Even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions,” wrote Larry Ferazani. “You pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts.”

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An NCAA investigation revealed that the QB placed nearly 9,000 wagers totaling roughly $90,000. Around 40 bets involved games played by Sorsby’s former school, Indiana, although reports say none involved games in which he played. The NFL viewed the issue as one tied directly to competitive integrity.

The NCAA case was already controversial. But once Texas Tech decided not to continue with Sorsby, the NFL faced the possibility of allowing a player tied to a major gambling scandal to enter the league immediately. The league instead chose caution and additional review time rather than opening the supplemental draft process for a single player. Though Patrick’s suggestion might just help Sorsby’s case.

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Previous instances of redemption can serve as a motivator for Brendan Sorsby

After former Falcons QB Michael Vick was convicted in the infamous dog-fighting scandal, he didn’t lose hope. Instead, he immersed himself in community work and invested time in education programs after his prison sentence. A similar case was with NBA player Chris Herren, as he took public accountability for his substance abuse actions. In 2018, Herren even founded Herren Wellness, which operates residential health and wellness facilities. Sorsby could do something like that.

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“He needs time because right now, he and his lawyer come off as doing anything to get in the league or get on a football team,” Patrick said. “But eight months from now, his tape is his tape. The NFL’s got his tape, and he may not have any more to give them. I think they’ll be fine with it. I mean, this is a dual threat. This guy, who’s got aristocratic athleticism, certainly showed that at Cincinnati. But you’ve got to rehab yourself in the eyes of other people as well.”

Scouts ranked Sorsby as an early-round prospect entering 2026. During his final season at Cincinnati, he threw for 27 touchdowns against five interceptions. Teams increasingly want quarterbacks who can extend plays and attack defenses on the move. Sorsby checks those boxes. However, his talent is hardly an issue. The QB has to prove that NFL teams can rely on him in terms of integrity.