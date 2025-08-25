Garrett Nussmeier Believer Predicts Surprising LSU Fate after Star QB Earns Prestigious Honor

College football is finally here, and Week 1 brings fireworks right out of the gate. Among heavyweight showdowns like Texas vs OSU and Alabama vs FSU, the clash between LSU and Clemson steals the spotlight. It’s almost like a preview to a playoff battle with Heisman hopefuls and NFL-ready talents on both sidelines. And the key matchup? LSU’s rebuilt offensive line facing a Clemson front loaded with potential first-rounders. Now, if Brian Kelly is able to provide protection to Garrett Nussmeier, it’s a fight. But if not, Clemson’s defense could own the night.

On his August 24th appearance on CBS Sports’ College Football show, Mike Morgan put Brandon Marcello on the spot: Who wins, LSU or Clemson? And Marcello didn’t hesitate. “This is going to be another tight one,” he said, pointing straight to LSU’s QB as the X-factor. “I’m a huge believer in Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback for LSU. I think he’s going to be able to pull them out of some tough situations.” But Marcello quickly reminded viewers of the stage. “Again, they’re on the road. This isn’t a neutral site game. Most of those games LSU’s lost in the season openers have been neutral site games. This is going to be in a completely different environment.” However, Marcello didn’t stop there.

He pointed to the atmosphere, reminding everyone just how brutal the road test will be. “Brian Kelly might joke around say this is Death Valley Jr. comparing it to his Death Valley at LSU,” said Marcello. “But if you ever played a game at Clemson, it is one of the toughest road environments in the country.” Then, he added that LSU won’t just be battling the noise. “You do so with a fan base that knows they’re primed to win a national championship again this year. And they have a deeper roster than LSU in my opinion.” And then came the bold prediction.

“I’ve got Clemson winning this game and beating LSU for LSU to lose their sixth straight season opener,” stated Marcello. But not only Marcello, even Paul Finebaum circled Garrett Nussmeier as the key to this heavyweight showdown. “I think it’s whether or not LSU can protect Nussmeier, the quarterback, the reason I say that is because Clemson probably has the best defensive line in the country. Playing at home, if they wreak havoc with Nussmeier, they’re going to be in great shape.” Although Finebaum didn’t question Nussmeier’s talent, he did point to his tendency under fire.

“He is a superb quarterback. He and Klubnik from Clemson are probably the top two in the entire country, but he gets a little wild under pressure. That cost LSU a couple of times last year. It very well could cost them this game if he doesn’t have protection,” added Finebaum. So, for LSU, the offensive line upgrades are meant to change that story. But in Finebaum’s eyes, it all comes down to whether Nussmeier can stay clean and calm against Clemson’s chaos. Now, while most predictions hinge on Nussmeier, the star QB just added a prestigious honor to his name.

Garrett Nussmeier’s newest milestone

Nussmeier enters the season with sky-high expectations, and the Tigers just gave him one of their most prestigious honors. He was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey: a tradition reserved for players who represent leadership, grit, and championship DNA. Now, Nussmeier becomes the first QB to wear it since Matt Mauck back in 2003. It’s a symbolic nod that LSU believes he’s ready to lead this team into a new era. So, Mauck was the last QB to wear LSU’s iconic No. 18, and he made it legendary while leading the Tigers to the 2003 national title. Now, more than two decades later, he passed the torch to Garrett Nussmeier with high praise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“About time we got another (quarterback) in there,” Mauck told Nussmeier in a call shared by LSU’s football. He went on, “... I just sent out a text to somebody, they had asked me what I thought. I said, ‘today’s college football, guys like you would transfer to another place. So, I think there’s nobody better on that team that embodies what 18 is about more than you.'” But that’s not all.

Garrett Nussmeier’s rise hit another milestone on Aug. 23 when he was named a permanent captain, sharing the honor with star LB Whit Weeks. On top of that, he’s coming off a monster 2024 season with 4,052 passing yards. A true Heisman contender in 2025, Nussmeier is also pegged as one of the premier QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, after four seasons in No. 13, the 6-foot-1 gunslinger leads LSU with the coveted No. 18 on his chest.