Garrett Nussmeier Confesses Deep Last Season Regret After QB’s Honest LSU Locker Room Admission

Baton Rouge is fuming with pressure, and all eyes are on Garrett Nussmeier to deliver. In his final season, the talented quarterback carries LSU’s hopes, but last year’s inconsistencies are undeniable. Despite his potential, 2024 showed protection and execution breakdowns, leaving him constantly scrambling. On top of that, he even stopped the Nussmeier run game, which became his ultimate regret. With Brian Kelly entering his fourth year still seeking a playoff berth, the Tigers need improved offensive line play to give Nussmeier the support he needs to thrive.

After redshirting in 2021, Garrett Nussmeier faced a major shift as Brian Kelly took over LSU’s program. The Tigers brought in Jayden Daniels from the transfer portal, and Nussmeier spent two years behind him, watching Daniels win the Heisman in 2023. But Nussmeier stayed patient, and when his chance finally came in 2024, he seized it—throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter. Now, he is ready to take over the reins for one last time but with a clear goal in his mind.

Look, last season Garrett Nussmeier didn’t offer much of anything on the ground, as he totaled 93 yards on 25 carries for an average of 3.7 yards per run. And he found the end zone three times. And what he doesn’t want to repeat this year. While talking to WAFB 9, Nussmeier made a bold revelation and said, “I didn’t, you know, use my legs enough last year, and I wasn’t mobile enough. And so I definitely made that a point of emphasis for me this year, in this offseason, just as far as weight training and things like that, just making myself, you know, more twitchy and things like that.”

LSU doesn’t need Garrett Nussmeier to replicate Jayden Daniels’ running prowess, but his athleticism provides a potent red-zone threat and valuable first-down capabilities. The 2024 rushing attack struggled without a quarterback run threat; Nussmeier’s contributions in this area could significantly improve their performance. Consistent ground production is crucial for offensive success this fall, and Nussmeier’s mobility can be a key catalyst. Efforts are already on, as far as coach Brian Kelly is concerned.

To bolster the strength, the HC upgraded the offensive line with Tyree Adams, Braelin Moore, and Josh Thompson, and added playmakers like Barion Brown and Caden Durham. Despite these additions, protecting Nussmeier remains paramount. Last season, poor protection resulted in -35 rushing yards on 35 attempts. While he scored three rushing touchdowns, accuracy issues and five interceptions in crucial losses to Texas A&M and Alabama highlight the need for significant improvement in 2025.

Now, the grind to thrive this year has already begun as Garrett Nussmeier hints towards his development. “I think Coach (Jake) Flint has done a really good job, you know. I think the whole team has kind of attacked the weight room and the conditioning and a very, very strong mindset, as we keep talking about. So I think it’s been very good,” he said. But that’s not the only thing that’s making buzz around Nussmeier.

Garrett Nussmeier’s dream come true moment

As the 2025 season nears, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s momentum continues to grow. A significant event in his offseason was being featured on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26. During a Yahoo Sports interview, Nussmeier discussed the bizarre experience. “I’m very blessed to be on the cover first off. I mean, that’s an unbelievable feeling just to even see that, along with the other coaches and players in the game. To be able to use myself in the game, I will say, it’s an unreal feeling,” he said.

With a 92 overall rating from game developers, Nussmeier joined Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar at the top of the quarterback rankings. His score makes him the SEC’s top-rated quarterback, and he’s among only 10 QBs with a 90+ rating. Nussmeier, who regularly plays the game himself, shared how satisfying it was for him to play his own character.

Besides football, his July engagement announcement, including a picture of him and his fiancée with the words “Forever us” and a picture of the ring, also made a lot of buzz. Now, Nussmeier’s early 2025 NFL Draft projection as high as 11th overall fuels sky-high expectations for him on and off the field. Let’s wait and see if he can really live up to the hype this season or not.