Garrett Nussmeier in Tears After Being Selected as the Last QB in 2026 NFL Draft

Out of all QBs in the Power 4, nobody ought to have a higher ceiling than Garrett Nussmeier heading into the 2025 season. In his very first season as a starter, in his junior year (2024), Nussmeier threw almost 30 touchdowns and led the SEC in yards. So, obviously, the former LSU Tigers QB was the clear-cut favorite for the Heisman last season in the preseason. However, a little trial and tribulation here and there had him go as the very last QB in the draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs decided to roll the dice on Garrett Nussmeier with their 249th pick, the old-school gunslinger couldn’t stop his tears. Nussmeier sat down for a while and soaked it all in. He was with his family at their Baton Rouge mansion. There were 10 QBs drafted before him. This really shows how unpredictable the draft can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just exactly 8 months back, most experts had him pegged as a first-round lock, with some way-too-early mock drafts even placing him as the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. Instead, the former SEC gunslinger had to wait through 248 other names before finally hearing his own. So what really happened?

The reason he fell so far down the list actually came down to some tough luck with his health, and nothing to do with skill issues. So, during the NFL Combine, doctors found a cyst on his spine. Which explained why he’d been struggling with a lot of pain during his final season. Nussmeier tried to hide it because he would actually sit him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that injury, his stats took a big-time hit in 2025. He went from those 4,000+ yards in 13 games down to just 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns in 9 starts during his final year. It’s wild how one hidden medical issue can cost a player millions of dollars and about six rounds of draft stock in the blink of an eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was quite literally just 8 picks away from being “Mr. Irrelevant,” the very last pick of the draft, which explains why the emotions finally boiled over when the phone finally rang.

But honestly, if you’re going to fall that far, the Chiefs are probably the best place he could have landed. Even though he may never see the field as a starter for the Chiefs, the learning curve arc would be insane. He gets to sit in the same room as Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, with Mahomes currently recovering from a knee injury (torn ACL/LCL from late 2025), there might actually be more reps available for a rookie than usual during the offseason. There would be no monkey to get off his back and no pressure to crumble. Truth be told, it’s the ultimate “low pressure, high reward” setup where he can focus on getting healthy and learning from the best.

Now that the draft is over, the focus is all on his recovery. The word around Baton Rouge is, he’s expected to have a minimally invasive procedure to remove that spinal cyst sometime very soon. That should only sideline him for about 2 to 3 weeks. However, the good news is, Doctors have given him a clean bill of health for the long term. So, it’s not a bold thing to say, there’s no reason he can’t get back to that 2024 form. He definitely has all the talent in the world to cut it in the NFL. Let’s see how this one shall go.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much Nussmeier will make?

Because he was selected so late in the draft, Garrett Nussmeier’s new contract is a big-time drop from the first-round payday he was once projected to receive. As the 249th overall pick in the seventh round, his deal is essentially fixed by the NFL’s rookie wage scale. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth approximately $4.36 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While $4.36 million sounds like a lot for common folks, the way it’s structured for a seventh-rounder is very different from the “guaranteed millions” that top picks in the draft get. His year 1 salary would be around $915,120 for the 2026 season. His signing bonus is roughly between $100,000 and $120,000. This is often the only part of the contract that is fully guaranteed at signing. So, the average annual value (AAV) comes to about $1.09 million per year over the four-year term.

Ironically, Nussmeier might actually be taking a pay cut to join the NFL. During his time at LSU, his NIL valuation was estimated at $3.6 million at its peak. Now, he’ll have to make the 53-man roster just to ensure he collects that $915k base salary.