Garrett Nussmeier Is Confident in Brian Kelly Turning LSU Around With One Crucial Fix

For many, Garrett Nussmeier’s Ole Miss game last year might have been one of the worst performances for the QB. And to be fair, it was, as he managed to complete just 2 of the 16 deep passes (20 yards+) in the game. But when one of those passes finally connected with just 5 seconds remaining on the overtime clock, into Kyren Lacy’s hands for a touchdown? All those 14 unconnected passes didn’t matter as LSU beat No. 9 Ole Miss in a thriller. And Garrett Nussmeier was honest about his game when asked.

“I probably had one of the worst games in my career tonight. The best part about that is how I get to learn from it, and we got the win. I’m excited to get into the film room and fix those things and correct the mistakes. Hopefully, this will be a huge growth moment for me,” said Garrett Nussmeier after the game. Still, was the season a success for LSU? Not quite!! Nussmeier might have thrown for 4,052 yards in the season, but LSU under Brian Kelly again failed to qualify for the playoffs and made peace with a Bowl game against Baylor. However, in 2025? Garrett Nussmeier looks confident.

Ideally, Nussmeier right now wouldn’t be here at LSU, as he was already touted to be a top 5 pick by Mel Kiper in November. So, instead of going to bolster his father’s offense at Saints (where he is still touted to go in 2026), he stayed to fulfill that promise of a natty and take Brian Kelly out of a cesspool of criticism. So, what Brian Kelly has now is a tested and proven recipe for success; an NFL-caliber QB, a world-class wide receiver room, and a strong O-line. It’s not a coincidence, then, that Garrett has already declared LSU to be the champion.

“This is the best roster I’ve been a part of at LSU. It’s the best team I’ve been a part of at LSU,” declared Nussmeier to On3. He calls it the “closest” team that can win the national championship, but he knows the task won’t be easy. “We lost the last five Week One openers, and we know that,” he said. “We’re not hiding from it. We talk about it, we’re open about it, and we accept that it’s a problem. We know that we have to find a way to fix it.” The week 1 problem that Nussmeier describes is quite true with LSU.

For instance, in 2022, they lost to Florida State in their opening game by a narrow margin of 23-24. Then came 2023, and the team again lost to a dominant FSU, won went on to win 11 games that season. And last year again came their loss against Lincoln Riley’s USC, who weren’t world-class either in the season and finished with just 7 wins. In 2025, however, winning won’t be easy against Clemson. A team that has Cade Klubnik, a Heisman contender himself, and major players returning. But Nussmeier feels ready for the task.

“It’s still a little early to be scouting and things like that. I know our coaches have. For us as a team, it’s more of having a 1-0 mindset. Not just about who we’re playing, but we’re preparing to win the first football game, no matter who we’re playing,” said Nussmeier. Surely, the game against Clemson and winning there could give them a massive winning boost. But beating Clemson at Memorial Stadium, when Dabo Swinney himself is fighting for redemption? It will be an uphill battle. And yet LSU has everything to cope with that!!

Garrett Nussmeier backs Brian Kelly amid hot seat rumors

LSU has gone big in the transfer portal with big names in the wide receiver positions. These include Nic Anderson from Oklahoma, who came after receiving 798 yards last year. Then there is Barion Brown coming from Kentucky after receiving for 900+ yards in the past two seasons. Moreover, who can forget Trey Dez Green, who was the no.1 tight end in the 2024 class and will be a dynamic threat in both in air game and the ground game. All these additions make Garrett Nussmeier confident, but the major thing for him is his trust in Brian Kelly.

“Coach Kelly’s an unbelievable coach, and I’m fully behind him 100%,” Nussmeier said. “I fully believe in what he teaches and what he preaches. He does an unbelievable job with us. It’ll come to light this year. I can’t wait for people to see that.” As for Nussmeier’s goal for the 2025 season? It’s not a Heisman, which he terms as “background noise.” He truly is crystal clear with his aim and declares, “A national championship is my main goal this season.”

The bottom line is that having a player like Garrett Nusmeier, who showed world-class talent last year, gives a massive benefit to Brian Kelly. And he will need to capitalize on his presence. But what if he fails to do that? Well, let’s just say this could be the last season for Kelly in Baton Rouge. Because LSU hasn’t won a national title since 2019 and the hunger is ever-increasing.