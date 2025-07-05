Garrett Nussmeier & LSU Do the Unthinkable for Kyren Lacy After Late WR’s Mom’s Raw Admission

Kyren Lacy’s loss is going to be felt in LSU for some time. His untimely demise not only ended a promising pro career that was yet to start but also left an irreparable void among his teammates. Lacy’s death affected many players associated with LSU, including those who are in the NFL now, like Jayden Daniels. His peers, who will take the stage after a brilliant season from Lacy last season, honor his contribution. Lacy’s mother, Kandace Washington, also shared an emotional message remembering her son.

Garrett Nussmeier played with Kyren Lacy in 2024, which saw the WR racking up 58 catches for 866 yards, and 10 TDs. Ahead of the draft this season, Lacy was looking to join his friend and former teammates, Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels, in the NFL. Unfortunately, a run-in with the law after being involved in the death of a senior citizen took a toll on his career. Kyren Lacy took his own life on April 12, just shy of two weeks before the draft. The entire program mourned his loss, including Nussmeier.

The QB recently stepped up to honor Lacy’s memory. He and the WR room stood against two portraits of the WR during LSU’s Media Day. Receivers Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas individually posed with them, showing that Lacy’s legacy in the program is still remembered. This comes after Kandace Washington shared a heartfelt message for her departed son.

Washington shared a series of throwback photographs of Kyren Lacy and his siblings. She wrote in the caption, “Life is so unfair and unexpected…..I was not supposed to bury my baby… yet, and still, I thank you, God, for 24 years! You trusted me to be Kyren’s earthy covering and I pray I made you proud! Jesus!!! Rest well my baby! Momma, miss you soooo much!!!”

Sadly, this is the second time Washington has seen the devastation of suicide in her family. When she was young, she also lost her father to suicide. Yet, she soldiers on in life, deriving strength from these traumatic incidents. And with her, the LSU team is also making sure that Kyren Lacy’s name continues to ring in the locker room.