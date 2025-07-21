Garrett Nussmeier Makes Personal Announcement With Girlfriend Before Final LSU Season

“My favorite human. I love doing life with you.” That’s the kind of line you drop when it’s more than just Instagram fluff. When it’s real. And now, Ella Springfield gets to live her quote forever with her favorite human Garrett Nussmeier. While most of the Tiger Nation was hearing up for what might be a title-chasing 2025 season, the LSU QB was chasing something even bigger – forever.

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield’s love story dates back to their freshman season in 2021. And now, it’s ring season for the LSU sweethearts, a little piece of heaven on earth as they enjoy every bit of the next chapter in their love story. The LSU gunslinger popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on July 5 while visiting friends in Oklahoma. The setting is a sunset by the lakeside with furry Ace tagging along. And then the one knee down. It’s a dream for many. But the couple took it slow and steady.

It was only 15 days later on July 20 that Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield made it official in a joint Instagram post. They shared a carousel of photos and not just any. This time, it’s a special and memorable one that’s going to go down in history as the day life changed for the better. “Forever and always, yes yes yes. ‘I have found the one whom my soul loves’ -Song of Solomon 3:4,” Springfield wrote. While he’s chasing a natty in Death Valley, he’s already secured a win for life.

Behind every elite QB season is someone who’s been riding shotgun since day one. And this pair sure comes off as a power couple, steady and solid. After a 4,000+ yard campaign in 2024, most assumed Garrett Nussmeier would ride into the NFL sunset with his degree and girlfriend in tow. That was the initial plan. But life threw him a curveball. LSU lost Bryce Underwood’s commitment, and suddenly, the Tigers QB had unfinished business in Baton Rouge. A lot of players would’ve bolted. But he doubled down.

And so did Ella. “So beyond proud of the person you are,” she wrote. “Cannot wait to see all you do this next year!!” Her patience has now paid off. “I get to marry my best friend!!!” Springfield wrote in her IG story, flashing the kind of joy only a freshly minted engagement can bring along with a not-so-subtle flex of the ring. Garrett Nussmeier’s own story read simply, “forever us @ellaspringfield.” Sometimes, the biggest plays come with the fewest words. But not everything this offseason has been romantic and rosy.

Garrett Nussmeier is absent on All-SEC roster

While the engagement made headlines off the field, Garrett Nussmeier’s name being snubbed in the preseason All-SEC roster lit up sports talk radio for a different reason. South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers got the nod instead, and folks like Matt Moscona weren’t having it. “Kick rocks with this stupid LaNorris Sellers conversation,” he snapped on Locked On LSU. “For half of last season, LaNorris Sellers couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a freaking boat.”

See the gap of difference. Garrett Nussmeier’s 2024 stats include 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, 12 interceptions. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks QB threw for 2,534 yards, 18 TDs, 7 picks. And yeah, LSU beat South Carolina last year in Columbia. “Only about 20% of the media gathered actually bothered to fill out a ballot,” a bruised Moscona added, slamming the process. “Take all of this with a grain of salt for what it’s worth.” But maybe we’re all interested in what he feels too. “What I’m going to be more interested in is what happens when South Carolina comes to Baton Rouge this year,” he added.

But surely, Garrett Nussmeier doesn’t need preseason flowers. He’s gunning for something more and that’s an SEC title, a playoff run, and maybe even the Heisman if he cooks like he did in 2024. Although there’s another rising contender to challenge his spot. We’ll see how the season pans out.