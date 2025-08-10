Garrett Nussmeier Reaches LSU Crossroads as Brian Kelly’s Major Benefit Works Against QB’s Heisman Campaign

Have you ever had an instance when you had to compete with your own teammates? If not, welcome to Garrett Nussmeier’s world. Nussmeier is preparing to be a top-tier SEC quarterback heading into 2025, with plenty of momentum and a strong resume to back it up. Last year, he started all 13 games for LSU, leading the Tigers to a solid 9-4 record capped by a Texas Bowl win where they named him MVP. Statistically, he delivered an impressive season with 4,052 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking No. 2 in LSU history for single-season passing yards and No. 10 in SEC history.

Garrett Nussmeier was twice named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, proving he can light up defenses on any given day. But wait a minute, something’s roaring at the back. It’s LSU RB, Caden Durham. Durham is widely projected to be the SEC’s leading rusher in 2025, with 753 yards as of last year. It’s unique, right? The same team is potentially producing the conference’s top rusher and passer. But there’s an interesting twist. Durham’s heavy workload as the main rusher might temper just how gaudy Nussmeier’s passing stats can get. That creates a fascinating dynamic in LSU’s offensive narrative. And can also affect Nussmeier’s Heisman campaign and NFL draft stock.

In the August 10th episode of After Further Review: LSU, the host points out this interesting fact that is good for Brian Kelly and LSU, but now so good for the two individuals. “Not surprising to see Nus, the only 4,000-yard passer returning in college football,” the host said. “What did surprise me is that if you flip over to the SEC rushing yardage leader, projected at the top of the list is LSU sophomore Caden Durham.” Now, Nussmeier is entering the season with what he is entitled to. That is arguably the best quarterback in the SEC. But Durham’s take is the most impressive one.

Coming off an explosive freshman season where he amassed 1,013 total yards (753 rushing+ 260 receiving) and averaged an eye-popping 9.3 yards per carry. So now, Durham is expected to shoulder an even bigger load in 2025. He is aiming to lead the SEC in rushing yards with +750 odds to top the conference. That means a lot of carries, consistent success on the ground, and a constant demand on the defense’s attention. In a run-first or balanced LSU offense under Kelly, the passing game naturally takes a bit of a backseat. Why? The Tigers will lean on Durham’s rushing prowess to control the clock and manage game tempo. On the other hand, Nussmeier’s Heisman campaign. That hinges heavily on eye-popping stats and highlight-reel passing numbers. The challenge is that Durham’s success means fewer passing attempts and opportunities.

“But the thing that is just so obvious,” the host added. “So abundantly clear. LSU’s offense is going to be really good. And I know that sounds like a very obvious statement.” If LSU calls more run plays, especially with Durham carving up defenses, Nussmeier won’t be throwing as many passes as some other Heisman contenders who live in pass-heavy offenses. Durham’s ground game strengthens the offense overall by keeping defenses honest and opening up passing lanes. But on the other hand, it also caps Nussmeier’s total passing volume. Fewer throws can lead to lower raw yardage totals, which Heisman voters heavily scrutinize. But on a positive note, it makes their entire offense more unpredictable and harder to defend.

So, Caden Durham’s rushing yards could pose a threat to Garrett Nussmeier’s Heisman bid and also his NFL stock, by limiting his passing volume. But it also represents a powerful LSU offense that’s harder to stop. Nussmeier might have to sacrifice gaudy stats for efficiency and wins, but only if he chooses the team first.

LSU QB Shines in Scrimmage

Garrett Nussmeier’s status looks solid after LSU’s Saturday scrimmage. However, there’s a slight limp reminding everyone of his ongoing knee issue. The rumors suggest a major injury that could derail his season and Heisman hopes. But the reality is much more manageable. Nussmeier was a full participant in the scrimmage. He was wearing a black sleeve on his left knee, but showing no sign of holding back. He completed 6-of-13 passes for 31 yards and delivered an eye-catching three touchdowns with zero interceptions in an 11-on-11 setting

Head coach Brian Kelly cleared up the concerns by explaining that Nussmeier deals with chronic patellar tendinitis. It’s a minor flare-up related to a previous 2023 surgery for Osgood-Schlatter disease. Kelly compared the knee issue to managing a bad ankle. He assured that the injury severity was a low 1.5 out of 10. Also, there is no tear or fraying, just some irritation that requires careful management. During the scrimmage, Nussmeier looked poised, moving fluidly in the pocket, rolling out left and right.

He was also making accurate throws to multiple receivers such as Kyle Parker, Barion Brown, and Trey’Dez Green. That highlights his ability to create plays on the move. Late in practice, he did limp a bit after a rollout scramble, which serves as a small concern. But it’s nothing alarming enough to jeopardize his Week 1 readiness against Clemson. The offense’s struggles inside the 20 during the scrimmage weren’t directly on Nussmeier but more about drops and the offensive line’s push. The scrimmage reassured fans and staff that despite the knee’s nagging tendonitis, Nussmeier is still primed to deliver a big season.