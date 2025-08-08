Garrett Nussmeier ‘Sat Out’ as Health Status Confirmed After Brian Kelly Took Urgent Action

Brian Kelly is coming in full throttle to register a national title on his resume, along with being the winningest current head coach in CFB. Fortunately, he’d have the services of one of the best QBs in the business, Garrett Nussmeier. The QB returned for one last season searching for that natty glory. But what would happen if that same promise of a star under the center started to fade? Brian Kelly probably had to plan for a similar contingency after the latest Nussmeier update.

According to the latest reports, Garrett Nussmeier didn’t participate in today’s fall camp practice and sat out due to an injury. “The latest on Nuss. The issue is a “tweak” to his knee after clipping a DL’s knee brace during a drill. Nuss sat out the rest of practice as a precaution. He rested yesterday and is expected to return to practice today with no indication of long-term concerns,” wrote LSU Football Report on their X account.