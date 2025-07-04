Garrett Nussmeier Shares Emotional LSU Message After Setting Clear Expectations for 2025

It hit different this time. Garrett Nussmeier‘s latest Instagram post is a quiet and powerful message for someone who waited years for this moment. You already know, he’s a fifth year Tiger who chose to come back to Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly instead of opting for the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, he’s become an NFL first-round buzz, one of the best QBs entering the upcoming CFB season, and the best SEC QB and second best overall in the EA Sports College Football ‘26. But it’s his emotional message that’s giving fans a hard time to take in.

On July 3, Garrett Nussmeier took to his Instagram story to post a photo of himself clad in full purple and gold LSU gear. And the emotional message is a simple “Last ride” as the post played to the sound of Kanye West’s God Is. While emotion runs high behind the message, this isn’t really a retirement tour. It’s a mission to back things back on track.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State Dec 31, 2024 Houston, TX, USA LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 13 reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. Houston NRG Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241231_mcl_la6_097

After three years waiting behind Jayden Daniels, 2024 was finally his team. And he made sure fans remembered what they’ve been missing out on. In his first starting season last year, Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and completed 337 passes, ranking top-10 nationally in all three categories. And in his last run, he’s the centerpiece of LSU’s national championship hopes. It helps that legends uphold him as a phenomenal playmaker.

At the Manning Passing Academy, Peyton Manning couldn’t help but endorse Garrett Nussmeier alongside his nephew Arch Manning. “[Arch] and Garrett Nussmeier at our three throwing expeditions really threw the b— well – all the quarterbacks throw the b— well. It’s impressive. They make throws that I can’t even think about making,” he said. And while the Tigers’ QB is keeping his focus on LSU, NFL scouts have already begun to zoom in. PFSN already had him pegged at No. 7 to the Indianapolis Colts in their way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft. But the pro league can wait. Because for now, it’s one last ride in Tiger Town and there are expectations to be met.

Garrett Nussmeier comes clear on 2025 expectations for LSU

Coming off a 9–4 campaign, LSU’s 2024 season was frustrating. A three-game midseason slump wiped off their playoff dreams as they finished unranked. The Tigers salvaged it with a bowl win, but “what if” hung thick in the air. This year though, Garrett Nussmeier isn’t ducking expectations. He’s driving straight into them. “There are expectations set for us that we are aware of,” he said. “But that expectation also comes from within. Within the locker room, there’s a standard we’re holding ourselves to every single day. That standard is to be able to compete for a national championship. It starts with how we do things everyday. We’re trying to operate as a championship program, and I think that will translate.”

Garrett Nussmeier is 23 now and he’s seen what it takes. Joe Burrow in the 2019 national championship season. Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman before him. Both legends in Baton Rouge, both Heisman-caliber, both now NFL starters. He wants his chapter in that legacy book and he knows what it takes to win a natty. “I think it’s consistency,” he said. “It’s also just being close. I think this is the closest team I’ve been part of here at LSU. Just spending time around each other — hanging out, eating meals together, or playing video games — it makes a difference.”

On the surface, “last ride” might be goodbye. But it could also be LSU’s big hello.