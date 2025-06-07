Garrett Nussmeier Urged To Take Drastic Measures to Fix Major Flaws as Brian Kelly Receives Blunt Reality Check

Garrett Nussmeier isn’t just a returning QB this year. It’s his fifth and final season at LSU, and unsurprisingly, the rocket-arm QB has a huge task ahead. With great arm strength comes great responsibility, and this might involve saving Brian Kelly from potential misery. So, 2025 is the year he either takes over the SEC or becomes a cautionary tale about unchecked aggression under center.

On the June 6th episode of Off The Bench: LSU, former LSU QB Matthew Clayton Flynn dropped his verdict on Garrett Nussmeier’s major flaw. Recounting the QB’s freshman season, he said, “He’s got a good arm, but he is looks different from the way he is pulling the trigger into tight zones.”

He made a comparison with former Georgia’s Matthew Stafford, calling him “a guy that came in ultra talented with a great arm but also knows he has a good arm and knows he can do things with the ball that other people can’t. And so he’s got to learn how to tighten it up a little bit, turn down the aggressiveness when it needs to be.” That applies to the Tigers’ QB. “Nussmeier’s always kind of been that guy,” he added. “He plays like really free, really loose, and now going into year five, I expect him to make a huge jump from where he was last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garrett Nussmeier’s arm is elite, and that’s undeniable. In 2024, he completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, and three more rushing TDs. And he’s tough too. Remember that moment against Oklahoma when he got drilled and missed six plays due to a shoulder injury? He still came back to finish the job with a 37-17 win. So yeah, LSU fans have seen the highs with three fourth-quarter comebacks against South Carolina, Ole Miss, and a gritty bowl win versus Wisconsin in 2023. But your biggest strength can also make you vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans have also seen the recklessness. Garrett Nussmeier’s fearless aggression involves high stakes and deep shots, which don’t always work. Costly late-game picks against USC and Florida and a near-collapse against South Carolina are proof that the renegade mode can be detrimental to the team. If he can find the sweet spot between fearless and foolish, LSU isn’t just a dark horse. They’re a full-blown playoff threat. But if not, the Tigers’ CFP drought might stretch into uncomfortable territory for Brian Kelly.

Can Garrett Nussmeier open Brian Kelly’s narrowing window?

When Brian Kelly came to LSU in 2022, the mission was to bring a title home. But three seasons in, he’s 29-11 with three bowl wins but zero playoff appearances. And fans aren’t convinced with the way he finished 9-4 last season. Per an anonymous SEC coach, this is a make-or-break season for the HC—“They have playoff expectations here. And it’s a better depth chart than he’s had in Baton Rouge. If they aren’t in the CFP, I think there’s some serious pressure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LSU made big internal changes by revamping its scouting process and handing more roster control to GM Austin Thomas. The results showed up with a loaded transfer class ranked No. 2 by On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, headlined by TE Donovan Green and WRs Nic Anderson and Destyn Hill. Plus, they’ve got a trusted play caller in Garrett Nussmeier. So the pressure is on for both the QB and the HC.

The first real test begins right on August 30 in their opener against ACC powerhouse Clemson, who’s also loaded with an elite returning QB in Cade Klubnik. That’s going to be a big opportunity for Garrett Nussmeier, Brian Kelly, and LSU to make a statement.