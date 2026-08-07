Garrett Nussmeier’s Brother & Georgia QB Commit Announces Major Career Decision

Despite Garrett Nussmeier’s departure to the NFL, college football will soon have a QB with the ‘Nussmeier’ last name. The former LSU QB’s brother, Colton, committed to Georgia in June. He was still looking at a dominant senior season with his high school team in Texas. But now, he has switched camps after a crucial ruling.

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According to Rivals, Colton Nussmeier is transferring to Archbishop Rummel High School in Rummel, Louisiana. He has left his previous high school, Denton (TX), after his eligibility appeal was denied by the University Interscholastic League’s state executive committee. The ruling came after Nussmeier had transferred from Marcus to Denton Ryan during the offseason.

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According to the rules, a player is not allowed to transfer schools for athletic purposes. Denton Ryan’s district executive committee voted 3-3 on his transfer. Afterward, Colton appealed it to the UIL, which again upheld the ruling. That essentially ruled him ineligible for the 2026 season. As a result, the 4-star QB has now moved to Louisiana for his senior year of high school football.

“We made a family decision to move to Denton and give Colton an opportunity to grow in a smaller-school environment and in a more diverse group of people,” Colton’s father and New Orleans Saints’ OC, Doug Nussmeier, said to Dallas News after the district ruling. “Colton has adapted and is thriving. He is happy, smiling, and enjoying going to school. We like the community feel, the uniqueness, and diversity. It is much different than where we had lived and where Colton has gone to school.”

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Before transferring from Marcus, Colton had passed for 1,390 yards and rushed for 278 yards before a knee injury cut short his season. However, in January, Denton Ryan had a new head coach, Shane Tolleson, who came from Waxahachie. Moreover, the team had just finished a dominant 12-2 season and reached the regional finals. At the same time, Marcus’s offensive coordinator had also left the school. Interestingly, that was the time when Colton decided to switch camps, according to his coach, Mike Alexander.

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Despite that, Colton and Garrett’s father, Doug Nussmeier, has maintained that the move wasn’t made for athletic purposes as portrayed. According to him, his son was in good “academic standing,” holding a near 4.0 GPA, and his situation within the football team was also good. Moreover, Colton was “happy and satisfied” with head coach Alexander when he made the switch. Never mind that he also didn’t have a connection with any Denton Ryan coaches.

Colton Nussmeier opens up about his Georgia commitment

Colton’s new high school is just a 10-minute drive away from the Saints’ facility, and so he will get personal guidance from his father. So far, he hasn’t displayed those explosive numbers that Garrett did at his high school, and that’s what he likely aims for in his senior season, before coming to Georgia in 2027.

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“It is everything,” Colton said about his commitment to Georgia to DawgNation. “I get to go to school at Georgia. Play football at Georgia—the whole staff. Get to play for Kirby Smart. Coach [Mike] Bobo. All of them. Just growing up. Watching them on TV. Seeing a big program winning games. Winning national championships. It is just very exciting for me to be a Georgia Bulldog.”

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Colton Nussmeier had offers from more than 20 programs, including Georgia, Florida, and Texas Tech. Initially, he took several spring visits to those programs, but his May visit to Athens changed things. In June 2026, he made an official visit with his brother, Garrett, and sealed his commitment to Kirby Smart’s camp.