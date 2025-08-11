Garrett Nussmeier’s Brother Instantly Prioritises New SEC Offer Even LSU Can’t Compete With

Quarterback families often bring an intriguing dynamic to college football, and the Nussmeiers are no exception. Garrett Nussmeier has been a steady presence at LSU since 2021, and he’s locked in on leading LSU this season. But the latest buzz in the family comes from a perennial SEC contender with championship pedigree. After former NFL player and coach Doug Nussmeier and Garrett, this time, Colton Nussmeier (Garrett’s younger brother) is writing a new chapter of the family football story. And he’s doing it in the heart of the SEC.

The 2027 prospect from Flower Mound has been lighting up camps and 7-on-7s, drawing interest from multiple programs, but Georgia’s offer hit different. His breakout sophomore campaign in 2024 made it obvious why. He threw 1939 yards and with a 16-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 141-for-235 passing (.600) and added two rushing touchdowns. Numbers like that practically guarantee that major offers will come knocking, and when Georgia extended one, the response was immediately positive.

Colton’s already feeling the vibe in Athens, as he said, “I like the Georgia program a lot and how they run it,” Nussmeier told On3. “Getting the Georgia offer was awesome. I was very grateful,” he added. Hailing from Flower Mound, Texas, the younger Nussmeier has been quietly building a reputation as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the 2027 class. And he’s all praises for the top-tier SEC program. “I like the way they run everything down there,” Nussmeier said.

“I think they have great energy, and I think they coach the QBs very well. The more I talk to the coaches, the better understanding of them and where they come from. I like them a lot,” he concluded. He said that they coach their QBs very well, and it was surprising because his brother, Garrett, has been with LSU since 2021, so most people assumed he would follow suit.

But if you think as a team, Georgia did great compared to what LSU did last year. Georgia ended the 2024 season with a record of 11-3 and, most importantly, won the SEC championship, beating Texas 22-19. On the other hand, LSU’s season ended with a 9-4 record. Although they won the Texas Bowl game against Baylor but the season wasn’t as good as Georgia had. The first AP poll of the 2025 college football season also ranks Georgia in the top 5, whereas LSU is in 9th position. And that adds to the reason why Colton favors Georgia over the Tigers.

Georgia’s recruiting drive extends to Nussmeier’s name

Colton Nussmeier is hearing from Georgia regularly, with the Bulldogs making it clear he’s one of their remaining quarterback priorities in the junior class. They’ve already secured five-star Jared Curtis for the 2026 cycle, but with several in-state prospects pledging elsewhere, Colton’s arm and poise have become even more valuable to Athens.

According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida currently leads the race with a 53% chance of landing him, but recruiting percentages don’t always tell the full story. Beyond the film and the numbers, there’s history here. “They have communicated with me a good amount,” Nussmeier said. “I have a solid connection with the staff, but my dad coached with Kirby, so I’ve known him for a while.” Just when you thought that Colton had ignored the program where his brother, Garrett, is playing. You hear about Colton’s dad, Doug Nussmeier, who has spent time alongside Kirby Smart at LSU, built a trust that could make a lasting impact on where Colton ultimately lands.

In the SEC, recruiting is less like a sprint and more like a chess match where everyone’s trying to checkmate each other before signing day. Georgia has the quarterback track record and now a personal connection to the Nussmeier family. LSU may also have that family connection, but if Georgia keeps playing the long game, they might just slide their piece into place when it matters most.