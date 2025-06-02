Garrett Nussmeier’s Brother Lured to Succeed His Arch Rival SEC QB at $20M Richer Program

If bloodlines had a brand, the Nussmeiers would be Gucci. QB royalty, stitched in pigskin and pressure, legacy deep as Tiger Stadium echoes. The pops, Doug Nussmeier, threw over 10k yards back in the days at Idaho. Big bro Garrett is eyeing LSU’s all-time passing record and a Heisman run, already 5,763 yards deep into the SEC trenches. But while Garrett Nussmeier stays locked in on rewriting Baton Rouge history, his little brother Colton? He might just be plotting a move that would shake the whole family tree—straight into enemy turf.

Yeah, you read that right. The younger Nussmeier, Colton, is getting real cozy with the Texas Longhorns. And if this plays out the way insiders whispering think it will? He’d be next up to replace Garrett’s biggest SEC rival: Arch Manning.

Let’s run it back. Colton Nussmeier, a 6’3, 175-pound lefty from Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas, isn’t just Garrett Nussmeier’s little bro. He’s the No. 7 QB in the 2027 class, and that’s as a sophomore. He already got like 24 offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and, of course, LSU. Last year? 1,939 yards, 16 tuddies, only 3 picks. Smooth footwork, live arm, straight technician. Coaches are drooling. But it’s that Texas buzz that’s hitting different.

This Sunday, Colton’s taking a visit to Austin. Not alone, either. He’ll be joining other top dogs like Malachi Zeigler and Jerry Meyer. Word is, Texas has only offered two QBs in the 2027 class so far—and one of them is already locked with Ohio State. That means the Longhorns got Colton circled, highlighted, and underlined in red.

Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee dropped in on Marcus High a few months back to check in on Colton Nussmeier’s game, then went radio silent. No pressure, no headlines—just that quiet, calculated chess move. And now? The board’s tilting. If this visit goes how it’s expected to? Don’t be shocked if a Texas offer hits his lap. And let’s talk about the drama….

Imagine lil’ Nussmeier replacing Arch Manning, the same QB locked in a Heisman battle with big bro Garrett. It’s poetic. It’s perfect.

Thing is, Colton knows LSU. He’s been there countless times. Knows the staff. Feels the vibe. “I think my relationship is pretty good with LSU mainly because of my brother and how many times I have been there to see him,” he told On3. “I think I have a pretty good connection with the staff.”

Meanwhile, Texas isn’t playing either. Their NIL game? Nuclear. It’s estimated their current QB room sits on a $40 million foundation. That’s $20M more than LSU. So if Colton’s looking at a future beyond football—brand deals, lifestyle, post-career runway—Texas has the wallet to make that pitch slap harder.

The Nussmeier family saga isn’t happening in a vacuum, though. LSU’s brass is still smarting from the Bryce Underwood flip—that one hurt bad. The Tigers were all in on the five-star QB, who dipped out for Michigan in a move that sent shockwaves through the Bayou. We’re talking about the No. 2-ranked recruit in On3 history, only trailing Adrian Peterson. That kind of L doesn’t just sting—it lights fires.

So LSU did what any wounded SEC giant would do: they cracked open the vault.

Per Pete Nakos of On3, LSU boosters didn’t just take that loss on the chin. “It’s partially the reason why the Tigers were able to put together an elite portal class, and that’s carried over into the 2026 recruiting cycle,” Nakos spilled. “If Bryce Underwood’s decision to flip to Michigan was a flashpoint, it’s resulted in a flush of NIL dollars. The resurgence in NIL comes as Brian Kelly enters a critical fourth season. LSU’s portal class ranked No. 6 in the nation, according to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.”

They doubled the NIL budget—now sitting at over $18 million strong. That’s an $8-figure flex. It’s also the reason LSU’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the country and why their transfer portal haul this winter was absolutely filthy.

We’re talking seven four-stars via the portal: Barion Brown and Nic Anderson to beef up the WR room, Bauer Sharp from Oklahoma at TE, and a loaded OL led by Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson. Add Virginia Tech corner Mansoor Delane and NC State safety Tamarcus Cooley, and you’ve got a roster built for prime time.

LSU’s not just spending; they’re strategizing. The NIL surge isn’t just about depth—it’s about firepower. It’s about making sure what happened with Underwood never happens again. And it’s about keeping that Nussmeier legacy in Baton Rouge.