Garrett Nussmeier’s Brother Overlooks LSU for Rival SEC Family Legacy in Big Revelation

If one were to ask to point problems at LSU last year, the list wouldn’t surely include Garrett Nussmeier. After all, the guy exceeded all expectations and produced 4,052 yards along with 29 touchdowns. Sure, there were a few problems, like his interceptions, but in a larger context, Garrett was a beast last year. And now that he has stayed at LSU for another season? Maybe 5,000+ yards are in the locker for him. Yet despite his deep LSU connection, his brother isn’t too keen on joining the same program.

Garrett’s brother, Colton Nussmeier, is currently a 2027 prospect and already is the 2nd-ranked QB nationally with a 4-star rating. Moreover, till now he has also grabbed more than 20 offers which include top programs like Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, and LSU. As for his talent, just last year in his sophomore season, Colton produced 1,939 passing yards along with adding 2 rushing touchdowns. But this was just his breakout season, and as per reports, by the time 2027 comes, the guy could well be a highly sought 5-star QB.

As for the LSU inclination? It was there initially for Colton as he visited LSU multiple times between 2024-2025 and was even present in spring practices this March. Moreover, he also attended LSU’s Elite Camp on June 12, 2025, where he and his brother, Garrett, worked out together. These moments fueled speculations that Colton was finally coming to LSU. But now, after visiting the swamps, Colton is more keen to follow his father’s path.

On Monday, Colton made his way to Gainesville and stayed there for their camp. There, he talked about the legacy that his father, Doug Nussmeier, has with Florida, and that makes Florida his number 1 priority. “My dad coached there. I was a kid and about 10,” Colton said. “It was the first place I grew up, so I remember some of it. They recently redid all of the other stuff, but I liked it a lot. It’s a cool place.” Surely, both Colton and his brother, Garrett, must have a deep childhood connection to the program.

Doug Nussmeier served as the offensive coordinator and QBs coach under head coach Jim McElwain from 2015 to 2017. In his time at Florida, the Gators went 19-8 in the three seasons, and while it wasn’t as illustrious, the time that Colton’s father spent at Florida is an important factor in choosing the program. But his father’s legacy isn’t the only thing that is driving him to lean towards Florida; it also has to do with the relationships the coaches have built with him.

Florida, relationships, and Colton Nussmeier

Colton, the 6’3″ and 185 lbs QB, is learning the craft from both his father and his brother. All of that guidance also shows in his game. For instance, his ability to make quick throws and split-second decisions is remarkable for his age, as he finds receivers flawlessly even in tight windows. While not a dual-threat QB, he still has shown the ability to make plays on the ground and shows exquisite processing power. So, considering all of this, the hype is quite real for Colton, and Gators have now emerged as the top program for him. Still, it wasn’t all because of his father’s legacy.

“I have a pretty strong relationship with [offensive coordinator/tight ends] Coach [Russ] Callaway. It was my first time I really met with [quarterbacks] Coach [Ryan] O’Hara and Coach [Billy] Napier, but I really liked them both. I liked them a lot. I’ve known Coach Callaway for a while because he’s close with my dad,” Colton said. “I really like the way Coach O’Hara teaches and goes about his stuff. I’m building a bond with him,” he further elaborated on the relationships that he has developed with the coaches and how that part was also a major factor for him.

All in all, Colton Nussmeier still has a lot of time to develop with his junior and senior seasons still on the cards in high school. Right now, On3 predicts Florida to land the 2027 QB with a 53% probability, along with other programs like TCU and SMU trailing far behind the Gators. But it will still be quite early to predict a clear-cut winner, despite the interest.