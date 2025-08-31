Garrett Nussmeier’s Fiance Takes Nasty Dig at Dabo Swinney’s Clemson After 4-Word Message to LSU QB

With a sea of 82,000 supporters in Orange and Regalia at the Memorial Stadium at Clemson, the majority of analysts had already written off LSU in the game. Clemson had the home advantage and also the predicted promise of a better team, including their QB Cade Klubnik. Little did they know that this time, when Garrett Nussmeier came back to LSU, and declared that he wanted to win the natty. The son of the Saints’ offensive coordinator was talking business. The result was then Garrett Nussmeier’s passing brilliance, and Mansoor Delane’s defensive dominance, combined to edge Clemson 17-10. And Nussmeier’s fiancée is making full use of the occasion to rattle some Clemson fans now!!

Garrett Nussmeir had an impressive outing at Memorial Stadium, passing for 230 yards and completing 28 of the 38 passes. Not just that, we saw Garrett with his additional skill sets as he, on occasion, made use of his feet to scramble and throw the passes. Until the second half, LSU played catch-up with Clemson leading 3-10, but with some offensive adjustments, Nussmeier passed a touchdown to Trey’ Dez Green, and Caden Durham’s 11-play drive in the fourth quarter became pivotal for LSU’s win. So, as the game ended, there was an uncanny silence at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. And Nussmeier’s fiancée took the opportunity to tease some Clemson fans with that.

Garrett’s fiancée, Ella Springfield, posted a video from the stands on her IG story, dancing with her friends in the stands as they celebrate LSU’s win over Clemson. She captioned the video, “The real Death Valley came and took over.” The dig was aimed at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, which is popularly known as the ‘Death Valley’, a name given by the Presbyterian College head coach Lonnie McMillan because of the stadium’s intimidating atmosphere. Incidentally, LSU’s own stadium is also called the ‘Death Valley’, courtesy of LSU claiming to have taken the name from Clemson after beating them in the 1956 Sugar Bowl. The debate over which stadium is the ‘real’ Death Valley has been going on for decades now. So, Springfield with her IG story sure has hit a hornet’s nest here.

Even Brian Kelly, recently in a July interview, had claimed LSU’s stadium is the real Death Valley. “You want great habits when they’re needed, when you’re on the road and you’re playing in Death Valley Jr., not the Death Valley … that’s what you need. You need those traits on a day-to-day basis,” said Kelly. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took notice and quickly came out with a scathing statement: “We don’t have to prove that. That’s a fact. You can Google that.” However, now, seems like LSU fans, including Ella Springfield, will tease Clemson fans for now, courtesy of their win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As for Ella Springfield and Garrett’s relationship, the duo got engaged recently in July as Nussmeier posted a photo of his fiancée showing off her engagement ring. “Forever us,” captioned Nussmeier, while Springfield replied, “I get to marry my best friend!!!” We don’t know when the duo will utter those vows, but for now, it seems the couple is enjoying their time together, and Springfield also has an adorable message for Garrett after the game ended.

Ella Springfield sends an inspiring message to Garrett Nussmeier

According to Springfield’s TikTok, it seems both Garrett and Ella have a long connection dating back to their high school days. The friendship later blossomed into an adorable relationship when the duo met at LSU, where Ella was pursuing a marketing degree. It was the start of their relationship, and Ella has been supporting Garrett for many years and has been the biggest die-hard fan of the LSU QB. That support also showed when Garrett was walking on the sidelines after the game as Ella sent a special message for him.

In the story Ella posted, the LSU QB is seen cheering with the LSU fans on the sidelines as he repeatedly beats his chest in excitement, screaming to rally the crowd. Ella captioned the QB’s performance in just 4 words and wrote, “So proud of you @garrettnussmeier.” She also posted a photo on her IG story, originally posted by LSU’s official IG account, with the QB smiling radiantly after the game. Undoubtedly, the relationship between Ella and Garrett seems to be the strongest now, as Nussmeier is paving the way for his NFL career.

After passing the Clemson challenge with flying colors, the LSU QB has Louisiana Tech at home to play next week, which again would be a walk in the park for the team. The real test comes in Week 3 against Florida, as the team will face Billy Napier’s revamped offense and defense, which has one of the most underrated Heisman contenders in DJ Lagway, starting as QB1 first time from the start of the season!!