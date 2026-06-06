Garrett Nussmeier’s QB Brother Ends LSU Speculation With Commitment to Tigers’ SEC Rival

8,000 yards and 52 TDs while finishing No. 3 on LSU’s all-time leading passers list with 7,699 passing yards. He also became the first quarterback to wear No. 18 since the tradition’s founding father, Matt Mauck, donned the jersey in 2003. To say that Garrett Nussmeier was the face of LSU football would not be an overstatement. And for someone with such stature, it is only natural for fans to speculate that his younger brother, Colton, would eventually follow the same path. Turns out he’s heading to an SEC rival program instead.

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According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, Colton Nussmeier shut down all speculation by committing to Georgia while on an official visit to Athens. The decision not only gives Kirby Smart the QB commitment he desperately needed in the 2027 class, but it also comes at the direct expense of another SEC rival, Arkansas.

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The commitment carries plenty of intrigue beyond his 4-star ranking, as he comes from a football family. Not only is Garrett Nussmeier his older brother, but Colton Nussmeier is also the son of New Orleans Saints OC Doug Nussmeier. The family has deep SEC roots and plenty of connections throughout the sport. Yet when it came time to choose a college home, LSU was never truly a factor.

That reality may surprise casual fans, but those close to the recruitment saw it coming. LSU’s QB room projections made the Tigers an unlikely destination as they already have big stars, including Sam Leavitt, Landen Clark, Husan Longstreet, and new commit Kaden Martin. The expectation that two QBs from LSU’s 2026 roster could return, combined with the anticipated addition of Peyton Houston in 2027, created a crowded future outlook.

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Georgia saw an opening and went all in. The Bulldogs landed the 6’3, 190-pound Texas QB over finalists Arkansas and UCLA. Colton Nussmeier was originally expected to visit Arkansas this weekend before heading to Athens and then UCLA later this month. Instead, the recruitment ended before those trips. And that tells you where Kirby Smart’s team stood behind the scenes.

“I like Georgia, it’s my second time there. I like Coach [Mike] Bobo, I like Coach [Brandon] Streeter. I think they do a very good job,” Nussmeier said back in 2025. “I think they would develop me pretty well. I like the program. I like Coach [Kirby] Smart. I have known him for a good amount of time because he worked with my dad at Bama. He is a good guy; he is recruiting me. It is good to catch up with him, and talk, and all that.”

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You can see where the familiarity comes from. His dad worked alongside Kirby Smart at Alabama during the 2012 and 2013 seasons under Nick Saban. Also, Georgia OC Mike Bobo made an extra effort to keep him connected throughout the recruiting process, and this recruiting victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

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The timing of Colton Nussmeier’s commitment feels important because Georgia’s recent QB recruiting efforts have looked frustrating. Reports surfaced that Oklahoma State QB commit Carson White was expected to visit them. Then, almost as quickly as the news appeared, the visit was canceled.

And if Dawgs fans needed another reminder of how difficult QB recruiting can be, they only need to look back at the previous few months. The Bulldogs were in the top two alongside Alabama for 5-star QB Elijah Haven. But the No. 1 QB and No. 2 overall prospect in the country ultimately chose Kalen DeBoer’s Tide.

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And then, there’s 4-star QB Peter Bourque, another Georgia target who stunned many by choosing James Franklin at Virginia Tech. Being Georgia, those losses created growing pressure to secure a QB in the 2027 cycle until Colton Nussmeier changed that.

Colton Nussmeier gives Kirby Smart a break

While he may not carry Elijah Haven’s 5-star billing, Georgia is betting heavily on Colton Nussmeier’s upside. The left-handed signal caller flashed impressive promise early in his high school career at Flower Mound Marcus High School. He threw for 1,939 yards with 16 touchdowns against just three interceptions during his first season as a starter.

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A knee injury limited him during the 2025 season after his transfer to Denton Ryan, but even then, the numbers remained impressive. He finished with just 10 short of 1,400 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and only one interception. He also ran for 278 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. While he’s not a pure dual-threat QB, he’s mobile enough to extend plays when protection breaks down.

More importantly, his commitment officially ends the Bulldogs’ long QB search in the 2027 class. Colton Nussmeier becomes Georgia’s fourth Top-300 commit in the cycle, joining 5-star RB Kemon Spell, 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar, and 4-star OT Kelsey Adams. As you can see, their top commits in the class are all offensive players.

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For years, Kirby Smart built his dynasty around dominant defenses. But recruiting tells a different story today, as the Bulldogs are investing heavily in offensive firepower. Colton Nussmeier now becomes the centerpiece of that vision.