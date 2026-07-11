Garrett Nussmeier’s QB Brother Receives Upsetting News on Football Career

Colton Nussmeier has run out of options to fix his eligibility for 2026. On July 9, the UIL State Executive Committee voted 4–1 to reject his appeal, a decision first shared by 247Sports’ Mike Roach. With that, his plan to play his senior season at Denton Ryan is over. The door at his old school, Flower Mound Marcus, remains open.

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According to the report, that ends Colton’s chance to see the field this season with Denton Ryan. If Colton still wants to play in 2026, his clearest path is going back to Flower Mound Marcus. He never lost eligibility there, so a return would let him finish his senior year under the same roof where he first drew attention. But the question is, will he choose to return or transfer to a private school?

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Following a bandaged junior season at Marcus, the nation’s No. 17 QB decided to transfer to Ryan High School in the offseason. Though his decision was purely for an athletic purpose, as per the report, it led him to a District Executive Committee hearing in June. That ruled him ineligible with a 3-3 vote, and the tie gave Colton hope because the decision came down to PAPF, and it supported the 4-star QB’s reason to transfer.

The final decision from UIL put a full stop to Colton Nussmeier’s desire to play for the three-time state champion right now. But if the family considers taking it to court, the QB’s future could take a new turn. Though losing a QB who is coming off a junior season with 1,390 yards and a single interception is disappointing for Denton Ryan.

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“I’m disappointed for kids who do it right, I’m disappointed for Ryan High School, I’m disappointed for the Nussmeier family,” said Shane Tolleson, Denton Ryan’s football coach.

The son of former Saints OC Doug Nussmeier’s last season at Marcus was limited to 8 games due to a knee injury. But it was enough for the QB to take part in the Elite 11 Finals. Even his prowess grabbed the attention of Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and the 2027 QB committed to the Bulldogs this summer. While his chance to play the senior season is in question, the No. 1 QB in the Dallas area’s background suggests he has the potential to make a college run.

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In fact, Colton isn’t the only player this season who was ruled ineligible. There’s a nation’s No. 1 CB, John Meredith III. He won’t play his senior season for North Crowley following his transfer decision from Euless Trinity. Like Colton, he also moved for athletic purposes, but the DEC vote overshadowed his chance to see the field in 2026.

Why was the 2027 QB’s appeal denied?

Colton Nussmeier was struggling at Flower Mound, according to his father, Doug. After his November injury, the 4-star QB needed a change. Following that, the family moved to the Denton area, and the 2027 QB joined Ryan High School. Though they said the move is for athletic purposes, the UIL found something else.

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According to the UIL hearing document, the family visited several districts, but they found Denton Ryan to be the right fit for Colton. That’s where concerns arise. The family was alleged to have made a transfer to Trophy Club Byron Nelson before this Ryan decision and even talked to Northwest ISD regarding that. Then, an email from a Denton Ryan parent alleged the transfer plan was always in the QB’s mind, though the family never disclosed a reason.

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Given all, Jamey Harrison, UIL executive director, stated Colton’s case will be treated like others where allegations exist behind a transfer, which is against the rules. That pushed the organization to take this drastic decision for Colton. But there’s a possibility for the 4-star QB to continue his play this season by transferring to an out-of-state school. Let’s see where his future takes him.