Garrett Nussmeier’s SEC Media Days Tribute To Late Kyren Lacy Prompts Father’s 3-Word Response

It’s been more than three months, but for LSU fans and for the players in that locker room, losing Kyren Lacy still feels raw. His death in April at the age of 24 came as a shock. Lacy was more than just a wide receiver. He was a friend, a teammate, and a brother. And when he died suddenly in Houston, the Tiger family’s been attempting to put it behind them without a player who meant so much more than catches and touchdowns.

But here’s the thing about true bonds: they don’t go away. And when you’re a quarterback like Garrett Nussmeier, who threw passes to Kyren, worked out with him, battled with him, it’s not a teammate you lose, it’s a brother. Anyone who’s watched this team knows that bond was there, and it’s evident Nuss hasn’t forgotten it even for a second.

During the SEC Media Days, where most of the guys were there for football conversation and photoshoots, Nuss arrived with something a lot deeper. On the surface, he wore a simple, crisp, sharp suit. But when he swung open the jacket? There it was ‘2’ embroidered on the insides, along with the LSU logo. Quiet. Simple. Strong. A tribute to Kyren Lacy, where it counted most, near the heart.

One single shot spoke louder than any press conference has ever been able to. It’s called being selfless, and it can only be shown by a true friend. That’s what Nussmeier did. And Kyren’s dad, Kenny Lacy, noticed it too. He went on X and wrote, “My dog Nuss. #LLK2.” Nothing else. Just those three words. And honestly, it stuck. Because when a dad notices someone still rocking his son like that, months afterwards, it means everything.

Lacy was known for his infectious energy and the tight bond he used to share with players and coaches. But that’s not it; he was equally brilliant a player. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 212 pounds, the star WR racked up 1,692 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for LSU in three seasons. He was the reason why Nussmeier has been so successful as a starting QB for the Tigers in 2024. And that’s why they bonded so well, that even after months, the star QB is still mourning Lacy’s death.

Month after month, Nussmeier keeps Kyren Lacy’s legacy alive

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his first year as LSU’s starting QB in 2024 after being part of the program for the past three years. The numbers are huge, and as we mentioned, Lacy had a huge role in it. And Nussmeier has proved that leadership isn’t just about throwing touchdowns or play-calling. It’s about showing up for your people, even when they’re not here anymore. And that’s what Nussmeier has been doing since Lacy left this world.

Last month, Garrett Nussmeier shared a story on Instagram. It showed a poster of Lacy with a note that read, “Forever in Our Hearts,” followed by Lacy’s photo and the dates “12/27/00 – 4/12/25 We Love You.” Nussmeier added his own tribute, writing, “Not a day goes by that you don’t cross my mind 🕊️.” These words carry a lot of emotions Nussmeier has been going through, and it’s so good to see that he’s never shy enough to speak his heart out.

However, Nussmeier is now gearing up for the 2025 college football season. The goal? To hand his team an SEC title or end up becoming the national champions. But is it going to be that easy? The answer would be ‘No’. He will be playing in Kyren Lacy’s absence, and that will surely impact his gameplay, but it’s up to him how he handles the situation in the upcoming fall.