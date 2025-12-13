Tensions in Clemson Camp as Rift Between Dabo Swinney & $1.7M Coach Takes New Turn

‘Bullish.’ That’s what HC Dabo Swinney described himself as, after Clemson’s win over South Carolina. Despite a win, a 7-6 record effectively chucked out Clemson’s playoff hopes out the window, and the scrutiny all shifted towards OC Garrett Riley. Is he getting fired? That decision is still up in the air.

“We’re told that erroneous reports declaring Dabo Swinney had decided to fire Riley didn’t help his case at Coastal,” Tiger Illustrated writes. “We can’t say that was a deal-breaker, and we tend to doubt it was.

“It was probably more attributed to Clemson’s offensive slog in Riley’s third season at the controls. Which might well end up causing Swinney to go in a different direction; he’s just not at that point yet from the information we’ve gathered.”

Clemson began its season on a disastrous 1-3 record. But salvaged it later with seven wins. Albeit two more losses were added to the resume as well. With the offense tanking to No. 10th in the ACC, Riley’s future at Clemson seemed uncertain. Reports named him a potential head coach candidate at G5 programs at North Texas and Coastal Carolina. He was even willing to take a pay cut at the Chanticleers. So is he really leaving?

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Clemson Spring Game Apr 6, 2024 Clemson, South Carolina, USA Clemson during the fourth quarter offensive coordinator Garrett Riley during the Clemson spring football game at Memorial Stadium. Clemson Memorial Stadium South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxRuinardx 20240406_gma_mh0_0294

It’s no secret that Garret Riley wants to become a head coach, but those opportunities are yet to materialize. It was believed that fake reports regarding his firing hurt his chances of getting near those opportunities. But it might be just the sluggish offense weighing him down, as Tiger Illustrated put it.

It feels like yesterday, when OC Garrett Riley shaped QB Cade Klubnik’s arm into a Heisman weapon. But this season, that explosiveness has fizzled out like wet firecrackers. A No. 3 pre-season Clemson tumbled down to No. 61st offense in college football, and all fingers pointed towards Riley.

Recently, the Clemson Insider reported that “Garrett Riley will not be back at Clemson next season,” citing sources who indicated that some players do not wish to play under Swinney if Riley is still calling the plays. And the question remains, will Swinney fire him? That’s a question up for debate. With a struggling offense, Swinney likely wants to make a change in the offense.

“Yet it felt likely, if not inevitable, that this marriage was coming to an end,” Tiger Illustrated writes. “Because Clemson can’t keep trending in that direction as a team, and the offense warranted a strong share of the blame.”

Swinney enjoyed a 14-year stretch of success, including two national championships and nine ACC titles, followed by a coaching overhaul in 2010. Although Swinney is against firing assistant coaches mid-season. But with the Tigers stranded at a 7-6 record, will he be forced to do that again?

As of now, with the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State ahead, Swinney has not made any official remarks regarding his coaching roster.

Will Garrett Riley leave?

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is not exactly on the hot seat, but his job ain’t secure either. Dabo Swinney has yet to make a move regarding Riley’s future. But is the OC willing to leave? Since last year, his name has appeared as a potential candidate at West Virginia and UCF. But he stayed put at Clemson.

However, midseason saw him change his agent. Although we don’t know the reason behind it. But it’s usually a possible indication of a coach possibly on the move. Although that does not mean he wants to leave.

“This isn’t to frame Riley as wanting out; again, we can’t speak to what’s on his heart there,” Tiger Illustrated writes.

With a $1.7 million contract with Garret Riley, Clemson owes him a 100% base salary buyout if the program parts ways with him. But there’s a “sole discretion” clause that waives the buyout obligation for Riley, opting for a head coaching job.