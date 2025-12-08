Well-Wishes Pour In as USC Linebacker Makes Major Career Announcement for Lincoln Riley & Co.

HC Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. USC improved significantly from last year and will finish the year as a top 20 team. They will not be part of the playoffs and have already had 8 transfers. The most recent one is from Linebacker Garrison Madden, whose leadership qualities made him a beloved member. However, he saw little action during his four-year tenure at USC.

On Dec. 7, he announced his intention to part ways with the unit, and fans couldn’t be more supportive of him.

“Thank you, Trojan Family! I plan to enter the transfer portal in January as a Grad Transfer. God’s Plan🙏🏾,” Garrison Madden shared on Sunday.

A Georgia native, Garrison arrived at USC in 2022. His recruiting journey couldn’t have been smoother for Lincoln Riley. With less than a week to the 2021 early signing period, Madden received the scholarship from Lincoln Riley’s program, dropped by at the campus, and committed (Dec. 15, 2021) to the Trojans.

“The highlight of the trip was the campus for sure,” said Madden, according to 247Sports. “It was beautiful.”

His impressive high school resume made him an attractive prospect. Along with playing senior linebacker on the turf, he caught throws as a wide receiver, helping Dutchtown High earn the 2021 ALL-region 4-AAAAA first team honor.

Before making catches on the gridiron in 2020, he dabbled in basketball and track, winning the 400-meter relay quartet at the 2020 Georgia Class 5A Championship. So, when he came to USC, he was still a raw football prospect, waiting to be developed.

As 247Sports’ Chris Triveno writes, “Despite that inexperience, he brings (brought) an impressive frame, aggressiveness and lots of speed for (former) defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to work with in 2022.

His speed, covering 100 meters in 10.71 secs, made him a lucrative prospect for USC’s defensive backfield. However, his three-year playing tenure with the Trojans failed to make an explosive resume. He redshirted his freshman year and did not see any action, focusing on his development.

“After many conversations with my loved ones, I plan to enter the transfer portal,” Madden shared. “I would like to thank Coach Riley, Coach Ryan, Coach Dougherty, Coach Tru, and the entire strength staff for pouring into me and helping me grow as both a player and a person.”

Over the course of his three-year playing tenure, he made over 23 appearances, yet struggled to secure playing time. With limited opportunities, it makes sense that Madden would want to enter the transfer portal and start anew somewhere else. As he moves to a new chapter in his life, the USC fam is supporting him all along.

Well-wishes pour in for Garrison Madden

For Garrison Madden, his tenure at USC did not yield a fruitful result. But his journey is far yet over. While he leaves USC for greener pastures, the Trojan community has come together to bid him a wholesome farewell. “✌🏻Good luck, Garrison. Congrats on getting your degree, you’re a part of the Trojan Family for life,” writes a user.

Although Madden’s football career failed to soar, his graduate degree has opened up a possible academic path for him to pursue. Majoring in Health and Human Sciences, he earned his Bachelor’s degree. “I feel so honored that I will soon earn my Bachelor’s degree from this prestigious university,” Madden added. “And I know that the education I received at USC will take me far in life.”

Another Trojan fan poured out his support in the comments section, saying, “Fight On, Garrison! ✌🏻 Best of luck to you. #TrojanFamily ♥️💛.”

The portal will open on January 2 and will remain active for the next fifteen days. Until then, transfer prospects will be digging deep regarding their next future program. Another netizen expressed his support for Madden. “Always a Trojan. Go be great, young man.” Madden might not have achieved success yet in college football. But he remains a celebrated shot in basketball and track.

Another supporter penned his words of encouragement. “Wishing you the best of Luck, Garrison Fight On,” he wrote. With an academic degree in hand, Garrison Madden will head to the portal as a grad transfer. Throughout his journey, even when there were limited opportunities, Garrison Madden remained positive and praised the staff.

“Just being out here in this environment, it feels like a movie every single day,” he shared in a conversation with WeAreSC in Aug 2023. “Just being out here good with a great coaching staff around me. Great players and great staff (and)everybody. I love it out here for sure.”

Owing to the positive nature, another fan sent his support. “Good luck, Garrison! Congrats on getting your SC degree, and hope you crush wherever you end up. Fight on.”

The 2024 season was an improvement. He appeared in all 12 games, recording five total tackles, along with being a part of the special teams. On a similar note, the 2025 campaign was supposed to be more explosive. Back in July 2025, Madden received an invaluable honor. Representing the “Sacrifice” philosophy of USC’s core values, head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged his hard work. However, in the leading weeks, he barely registered three total tackles. Everyone is hoping the next chapter brings more results on the field.