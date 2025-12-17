Congratulations Pour In After Former TCU Head Coach Becomes Mack Brown’s Successor for Legendary Award

For most of Fort Worth, Gary Patterson’s presence doesn’t end at Amon G. Carter Stadium. His legacy lives in the fabric of the city, etched into the identity of TCU football and symbolized by the bronze statue that stands watch on campus. This week, that legacy received another national stamp of recognition.

On Dec. 16, the Davey O’Brien Foundation named Gary Patterson as the recipient of the Davey O’Brien Legends award. The 65-year-old head coach’s contribution to the gridiron goes beyond the two decades of playcalling. With that, the distinguished coach succeeds the 2024 award recipient and legend, Mack Brown. He becomes only the second coach to receive the award since its expansion in 2024.

“Congratulations on this well-deserved honor @FBCoachP💜,” TCU wrote on X.

Expressing humility and appreciation to his loved community, Patterson penned a heartfelt “Thank You” note. He stepped onto TCU’s staff in 1998, assumed the head coaching role two years later, and since then, neither TCU nor Patterson looked back, for the best was yet to come. Among the greatest of his moments are the iconic Rose Bowl win against Wisconsin in 2011, followed by an equally impressive Peach Bowl win, smoking Ole Miss to 42-3. By 2015, Patterson established TCU as a national powerhouse, as the Horned Frogs made a splash in the playoffs.

Patterson will officially be celebrated at the 49th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner on February 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club. He will be honored alongside Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Southlake Carroll’s Maile Farden.

His TCU career boasts six conference championships, 263 all-conference selections, and 21 first-team All-Americans. Coaching over fifty players to the pro league, Patterson made his mark. For 21 years, Patterson guided the Horned Frogs to absolute brilliance.

Away from the sidelines, Patterson’s impact has been just as significant. In 2020, he co-founded The Big Good alongside Fort Worth native and Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Bridges. The nonprofit has invested more than $4 million into local initiatives, underscoring Patterson’s commitment to the city beyond football. The recognition from the Davey O’Brien Foundation arrives as another affirmation of that broader legacy.

Patterson was inducted into the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame last year and now adds one of college football’s most meaningful honors to his record.

Congratulations pour in for beloved coach Gary Patterson

It feels like yesterday when beloved coach Gary Patterson was honored in TCU’s Class of 2025 Hall of Fame. Months later, the football fraternity congratulates him on his latest accomplishment.

“Earned not Given!” penned a fan, extending his congratulations. Although Patterson parted ways with TCU in 2021. His love for gridiron led him to seek different opportunities. In 2022, he worked with Texas’ Steve Sarkisian as a special assistant for a season.

Another fan poured out his emotions in few words, “MY MAN!! Big time congratulations @FBCoachP 🤝.” Shortly after, he parted ways with Baylor after considering it for a long time, bringing an end to his consulting roles. But added that, for the Baylor’s, he’s just a call away.

“@FBCoachP, always ever thankful for your time on the 40, but definitely the right Horned Frog legend to honor!” A TCU faithful laid out his emotions, congratulating the legend who led the Purple to iconic feats.