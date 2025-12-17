Transfer Portal Roundup: 5 Biggest Movers of Tuesday Ft. Jaydn Davis

In the wake of a chaotic stretch in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have now seen their first player, quarterback Jaydn Davis, formally explore new options. The January transfer portal window runs from January 2 through January 16, and if Tuesday is any indication, movement across the sport is only beginning.

Davis is one of five players whose transfer decisions surfaced Tuesday, as roster movement continues to mirror the instability seen across coaching staffs nationwide. Florida accounted for two of the five departures, while Wisconsin and Florida State each saw one player enter the portal.

The former 4-star Jaydn Davis’s exit is all but surprising. The former No. 5 overall prospect came to Ann Arbor with huge expectations. But he decided to redshirt last season after playing for one season as a true freshman. This was likely to preserve his eligibility in the future. By the 2025 season, Davis had slipped behind freshman Bryce Underwood, who claimed the vast majority of meaningful snaps. Davis appeared in just one game all year. A Week 9 road loss to USC, where he attempted two passes, completed none, and threw an interception. That brief showing effectively ended any realistic chance of him overtaking Underwood on the depth chart.

Davis will leave Michigan with three years of eligibility remaining, but his departure further thins the Wolverines’ quarterback room, particularly with backup Mikey Keene also widely expected to move on.

Florida was the hardest-hit program among Tuesday’s reported entries, losing two players to the portal. According to On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett, wide receiver Aidan Mizell elected to move on after three seasons in Gainesville, despite the program’s recent coaching change with Jon Sumrall taking over.

Imago Image Credits: Ja’Bril Rawls X account

Joining Mizell in the portal is redshirt freshman defensive back Teddy Foster, a former three-star recruit from Sarasota, Florida. Foster appeared in six games during the 2025 season, recording two total tackles, one solo, with both coming against Long Island University in the season opener and Miami on September 20.

Across two seasons with the Gators, Foster totaled six tackles, including four solo stops. A Cardinal Mooney High School product, Foster was ranked as the No. 69 cornerback nationally and the No. 95 recruit in Florida in the 2024 class. Florida extended him an offer in May 2023, and after official visits to North Carolina and Oregon State, he committed to the Gators in July. At the time, Foster cited defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and Florida’s developmental plan as key factors in his decision.

“Development-wise, Corey Raymond is the best of the best,” Foster told Swamp247. “Florida showed me a plan for how I would develop and how they are improving things on the field and in recruiting.”

Now, Foster will look for that development elsewhere.

Wisconsin and Florida State are also victims of the transfer portal

Florida State also experienced movement on Tuesday, as sophomore defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Seminoles. Rawls steadily developed into one of Florida State’s more dependable defensive backs, taking a noticeable step forward during the 2025 season.

He wrapped up the year with 40 total tackles and two passes defended, a clear increase in production from previous seasons. Florida State’s broader struggles, including a 13th-place finish in the ACC, may have contributed to Rawls’s decision to pursue options elsewhere.

The transfer portal has also begun to reshape Wisconsin’s roster. Cornerback Geimere Latimer became the first Badger to enter the portal during this window, opting to explore new opportunities after one season in Madison. Latimer appeared in a rotational role throughout the 2025 campaign, finishing the year with 23 total tackles. His departure comes on the heels of a difficult season for Wisconsin, which ended with a 15th-place finish in the Big Ten.

With head coach Luke Fickell navigating mounting pressure following the disappointing conference showing, Latimer’s decision could signal the beginning of further roster turnover as the Badgers look toward a reset.